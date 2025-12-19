Data Analyst Marketing & Customer data
2025-12-19
Job Description
At H&M, we believe great customer experiences start with deep understanding. As a Data Analyst in the Customer & Marketing Insights (CMI) team, you will play a key role in helping us make smarter, more customer-centric decisions by unlocking the potential of our marketing & customer data
You will collaborate closely with the BI & Customer Data Lead and cross-functional teams across Media, CRM, Content, and Strategy to turn insights into actions that enhance how we attract, engage, and retain customers globally.
What You'll Do
Build and maintain dashboards, reports, and analytical models that empower teams to make data-driven decisions.
Partner with marketing and teams to evaluate campaigns, segment customers to improve actions.
Analyze large and complex marketing and customer datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and behaviors that inform marketing and business strategies.
Collaborate with data engineers and analysts to enhance data accessibility and quality within our GCP-based analytics ecosystem.
Translate insights into clear, actionable recommendations that shape customer engagement strategies.
Contribute to the continuous development of our data-driven marketing culture within H&M.
Who You Are
We are looking for people with...
A relevant degree in data analytics, statistics, economics, engineering, or another quantitative field.
Few years of experience in data analysis, ideally within CRM, marketing analytics, or customer insights.
Proficiency in SQL and experienced with data visualization tools (e.g., Looker, Power BI, Tableau).
Experience working with large datasets, and strong problem-solving and analytical thinking skills.
Ability to translate data into stories and strategic recommendations for non-technical audiences.
A collaborative and curious mindset.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic environment where insights meet creativity.
Preferred Qualifications
Previous experience working with customer or membership data.
Strong business understanding of CRM or marketing performance.
Experience with cloud analytics environments (e.g., GCP, BigQuery, Databricks).
Familiarity with Python or R for advanced analytics.
Experience designing or evaluating A/B tests or marketing experiments.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Please note: Interviews will start after 7 January 2026
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a
106 38 STOCKHOLM
