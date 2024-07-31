Data Analyst
2024-07-31
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Do you feel energized and motivated with the opportunity to help customers to be more successful and to improve the quality of products and services? If that is something for you, we are currently looking for a Data Analyst to join our Quality & Customer Satisfaction team in Gothenburg, Sweden
Your future team
You will be working within the Complete Vehicle, Electrical, Electronics and Vehicle Connectivity team at Q&CS. This group have different roles and you will be working together with another Data Analyst. You will be working with different types of data and information, (i.e.: warranty claims, fault codes, telematic data, market reports, quality perfomance etc). As a data analyst you will work with many of the other groups withing Q&CS (Chassis, Cab, Powertrain and E-mob) developing tools and anaylytics method to detect, quantify and understand quality (including safety and legal) issues in the complete truck and telematic services offers.
Who are you?
As we use many different sources of data, you are a structured individual with passion for data analytics and data storytelling.
You are interested in technology and work hard to make tomorrow better than today. You are a convincing individual with good social skills and can build and keep a good network and strong relationships. You are kind to yourself, and your persistence makes you move through obstacles and setbacks to accomplish objectives. "Lifelong learning" and "knowledge sharing" are characteristics that people use to describe you and you proactively use those skills to acquire new knowledges and help others in the same journey. You are result-oriented and although you can work independently, you think being a team player is funnier and more rewarding.
Meritous to have:
We see that you have a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or equivalent together with reporting and data visualization skills using Power BI. You have strong problem solving and analytical skills and an analytic mind that sees patterns in complex data. If you have a global, open, innovative, holistic and goal-oriented mind-set, you will probably be successful in this role. More meritous to have:
* Advanced skills in Spark SQL, T-SQL
* Good understanding of data modeling and relatiable database concepts
* Experience in Databricks
* Knowledge of data gathering, cleaning and transforming techniques
* Python end data analysis or science
* Matrix generation (Weibull)
* Business savvy, understand information from business perspective and use that to more effectively develop enabling technologies
* Advanced level of English, oral and written
* General truck and customer knowledge
Good to have:
* Jupityr notebook
* Jenkins
* REST API
* Experience in processing big amount of data
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Please contact Joakim Eriksson, Manager Product Quality EEVC & CV at joakim.eriksson.2@volvo.com
.
Apply today! Last application date is 18th of August. Please note due to vacation all applications will be handled from week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
