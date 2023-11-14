Data Analyst
Northvolt Ett AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Skellefteå
2023-11-14
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dedicated Production Data Analyst to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Process&Manufacturing Engineering team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
We are looking for a data analyst with an engineering background to focus on optimizing and developing new methodologies to support data-driven planning and manufacturing execution.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Creating, processing, visualizing, and analyzing datasets.
Data-driven planning and execution of process DOEs.
Implement and support standardized processes for industrialization.
Develop and issue process designs as well as providing engineering support to the production team.
Investigate and implement plans to apply novel process technologies.
Skills & Requirements
Degree in engineering or similar field.
Engineering foundation with understanding in electrical & mechanical domains.
Experience in working with statistics, data analysis and visualization.
Excellent English written and oral communication skills
Experience with Data Analysis using Python, Jupyter, SQL, Matlab etc or similar. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8260795