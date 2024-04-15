Data Analyst

Northvolt Ett AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Skellefteå
2024-04-15


We are looking for a dedicated Data Analyst to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future.
About the job
We are looking for a data analyst with an engineering background to focus on optimizing and developing new methodologies to support data-driven planning and manufacturing execution.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Extract data
Build production dashboards
Create statistical report from production data
Analyse data to identify production trends and trouble shoot
Setting up processes and systems to improve data analysis more efficient
Researching new ways to make use of data and optimize ways of working
Produce data reports and charts, communicating data trends to stakeholders
Present data to production engineers

Skills & Requirements
Degree in engineering or similar field.
Experience in engineering field is a plus.
Experience in working with statistics, data analysis and visualization is a plus.
Excellent English written and oral communication skills
Experience with Data Analysis is a plus.

Start date asap, set salary.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-30
