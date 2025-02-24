Data Analyst - HR
2025-02-24
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
This role will be instrumental in investigating headcount processes, tracking global changes, and providing critical reports to management and sub-organizations. Additionally, the position will support the preparation of aligned materials for regular meetings with union representatives to discuss status, deviations, improvement areas, and challenges.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement KPIs, OKRs, and metrics for the People & Culture function.
Create and maintain standardized reporting templates and systems.
Conduct regular audits of headcount processes and standardize them across all brands.
Track and visualize global organizational changes.
Prepare and present reports to senior management and sub-organizations.
Collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure data accuracy and alignment.
Collect, analyze, and interpret People & Culture data to generate insights and recommendations.
Ensure data accuracy and integrity across different HR systems and processes.
Support the development of reports and visual presentations for management and union meetings.
Preferred Qualifications & Skills:
Strong analytical skills - Ability to collect, analyze, and interpret complex data.
Technical expertise - Advanced knowledge of HR systems, data visualization tools, and proficiency in MS Office (especially Excel, Word, and PowerPoint).
Effective communication - Ability to translate data insights into clear, actionable recommendations.
Project management - Ability to manage multiple initiatives and meet deadlines effectively.
Leadership capabilities - Ability to drive HR data initiatives and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
This is an excellent opportunity for a data-driven professional looking to make a meaningful impact in HR analytics and controlling. If you have a passion for data, process improvement, and strategic reporting, we would love to hear from you!
