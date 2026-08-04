Danish-speaking customer service employee - Stockholm
Teleperformance Nordic Aktiebolag / Kundservicejobb / Solna Visa alla kundservicejobb i Solna
2026-08-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Teleperformance Nordic Aktiebolag i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We at TP are currently looking for Danish-speaking Customer Service Representatives to join our team in Stockholm!
You will be part of a team that supports customers for a well-known technology company within the financial sector.
Do you thrive in service-oriented work and have a talent for customer interaction and problem-solving? Do you speak Danish fluently? Then we would love to hear from you!
Start date: 28th of September
What we offer you:
Great internal development opportunities
Staff events, activities, and fun competitions
An exciting and attractive workplace with amazing colleagues and a positive work culture
Health benefits, Edenred card, and other employee perks
Salary in accordance with the applicable collective agreement
The positions are full-time (100%)
Paid training at the start of employment
About the role:
📞 The position is full-time and involves handling incoming calls, where you analyze customers' issues and resolve them quickly, efficiently, and in a clear and engaging way.
💻 It is an advantage if you have experience with different software systems and thrive in a multitasking environment.
⏳ Through this role, you will have great opportunities to develop your skills in problem-solving, clear communication, goal-oriented work, and effective collaboration with colleagues – valuable experience for the future.
🏙️ You will work from our office in Stockholm.
Opening hours:
Monday–Friday: 08:00–17:00
We are looking for someone who:
Has completed upper secondary education (high school diploma)
Takes customer service seriously, enjoys interacting with customers via phone and email, and wants to make everyday life easier for others
Has good IT skills
Speaks and writes fluent Danish and English
Swedish skills are an advantage but not a requirement
As a person, you remain calm under pressure, are mature, and have a genuine interest in helping others. You possess strong empathy, allowing you to understand the customer's perspective. Exceeding customer expectations is a central part of our work, and we appreciate candidates who are motivated to go the extra mile. You thrive in an energetic work environment and see challenges as exciting opportunities.
As part of the recruitment process, we conduct mandatory background checks, and a high school diploma is required. It is also a requirement that you speak fluent Danish and English, both written and spoken. As part of the process, you will complete various skills tests. Please note that recruitment is ongoing and may close before the application deadline if all positions are filled.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Once you have applied for the position, you will gain access to a digital interview with the chatbot Hubert, which takes approximately 10–15 minutes. We kindly ask you to complete the interview within 48 hours to move forward in the process. Feel free to read this article before the interview for tips and guidance:https://my.hubert.ai/advice-before-hubert-interview/da-dk
The purpose of the Hubert interview is to give all candidates the opportunity to tell us more about themselves and to ensure that everyone is assessed in the same way – regardless of gender, age, or ethnicity.
Fraud Warning: Teleperformance hiring managers only use @Teleperformance.com email addresses to contact you. If you receive emails from Teleperformance hiring managers from any other addresses or personal email accounts, please contact us at rekrytering.stockholm@se.teleperformance.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teleperformance Nordic Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556325-8838)
Råsundavägen 2 (visa karta
)
169 67 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Teleperformance Nordic AB Jobbnummer
10021989