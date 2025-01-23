Danish Travel Consultant for SAS
2025-01-23
Experience a career-transforming opportunity!
Concentrix is a global company specializing in technology and services that support the future of brands in over 70 countries. With some of the world's largest and leading brands in our client base, there's a good chance you've already interacted with one of our 440,000 colleagues at Concentrix. Our employees deliver exceptional customer service to our clients' customers, helping them grow their businesses and build strong relationships.
If you're looking to be inspired and grow in your career, we encourage you to apply for the role of Travel Consultant for our brand-new client SAS and join a network of employees around the world. You will be part of the team that creates exceptional customer service experiences for SAS's private customers. In this role, you will work from our office in Helsingborg, Sweden.
About the role
Your day-to-day work will involve supporting SAS's Norwegian private customers with issues related to flight bookings, payments, and online services, among other tasks. You will provide updates and share information about flight times, available destinations, and special requirements (such as wheelchair access or traveling with pets). Furthermore, you will be an expert at planning and suggesting smart solutions to customers facing challenges like canceled or rebooked flights, delays, or changes in schedules. You will also assist with payments and refunds. Customer support will be provided via phone and chat.
To thrive in this role
We are looking for someone who is an excellent listener, proactive, and always striving to create an exceptional customer experience. You are naturally positive and energetic, balancing professionalism with personality and engagement. You have strong verbal and written communication skills. You enjoy working independently and are flexible regarding changes in your workload. Stress tolerance is a crucial trait for thriving in this role.
• You are fluent in Danish (C1) and English (B2), both spoken and written.
• You are available to work within the customer center's opening hours, which are Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 19:15 and weekends from 09:00 to 18:15.
• You can work onsite from our office in Helsingborg.
• You are at least 18 years old.
• You possess good computer skills.
• Experience in customer service and/or the travel industry is an advantage.
What we offer you
We will ensure you have the best opportunities to succeed in this role by providing a 7-week training program, where hands-on training and practical tasks are given so you are ready to handle cases independently. You will work with modern equipment and support staff to help you develop into an excellent customer representative. Furthermore, you will receive regular feedback to aid your ongoing development. At Concentrix, there is always a career path for those willing to advance, with nearly 80% of our team leaders having been promoted internally!
• 7-week training period
• Collective agreement with "Unionen"
• The opportunity to start something entirely new with engaged colleagues
• Good public transport connections with an office in the city center
• 25 paid vacation days per year, an annual wellness stipend of 3,500 SEK, plus other benefits
• Internal career programs
About the job
• Start date: 2025-03-24.
• Contract type: Permanent, full-time, with a 6-month probation period
• Working hours: Monday - Friday: 07:00-19:15 and weekends: 09:00-18:15 (Your shifts will be within these opening hours, 40 hours/week).
• Location: Concentrix office in Helsingborg, Rönnowsgatan 8.
Sound interesting to you? Interviews and the hiring process start immediately, so apply today! We look forward to your application!
