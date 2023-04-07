Danish Customer Support
2023-04-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
One of our customers in the automotive industry is now looking for the next star to join their team of dedicated customer service agents. For the right person, this role will be fun, developing, and rewarding.
Cool new features, products, and services will be supported and you will assist customers via phone, email, chat, and Social media.
Do you enjoy helping customers, solving problems and taking great pride in delivering great service, this might be a good opportunity for you!
If you have some experience in sales, or if you have an open mindset about learning more about it, great, even more likely you will be successful in this role
Previous experience in Customer Support is a must.
Do you like being a part of a team, working toward common goals, and enjoying problem-solving, then you will like this place!
Fluent English and Danish, both oral and written is a must.
For the right person, we offer a competitive salary and good benefits.
Do you tick all the boxes? -Then we would love to talk to you! #jobbjustnu
Please send your updated resume asap to rekrytering@dep.nu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-23
E-post: rekrytering@dep.nu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare D.E & P Consulting AB
(org.nr 559154-2690)
Torslanda (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7638674