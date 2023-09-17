D365 Specialist
From Shinkansen high speed railway in Japan, to Burj Khalifa in UAE, to NASAs space probe, to a Norwegian roller coaster to offshore wind turbines. Constant vibrations cause stress on the constructions which jeopardizes safety. Most don't devote a thought to bolts loosening - but we do. Every minute. Every hour. All day. All Year.
Do you have a strong background and passion for Microsoft cloud services? Then you might be the person we are looking for! We are now looking for an D365 Specialist who will manage and develop our D365 environment both operationally and strategically.
You will join us on our fantastic journey from our modern office, located in the heart of Malmö. This position reports to the Business Systems Manager and is a part of a tight IT team with members both at our HQ in Malmö and other offices across the globe, with the ambition to support, challenge and develop each other on a daily basis. Nord-Lock Group works with the latest IT solutions such as Dynamics 365, Sana Commerce E-comm, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, EPiServer Digital Experience Cloud and Adobe Cloud Solutions. We have a strong focus on making sure our cloud solutions are secure as well as user-friendly and suitable for our business needs.
The role as Dynamics 365 Specialist
As our Dynamics 365 Specialist your mission will be to manage, develop and support one of our most critical groups of services. In your role you will be working with:
Management and configuration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and attached services like E-comm
Modifications and change management.
Maintenance and upgrades of the services
Issue and problem analysis and management
Requirement management
The role includes 3:rd line support and maintenance of general IT services as well as daily tasks within the IT department.
Your profile
You have a deep knowledge in security solution architecture with focus on Microsoft cloud services. You have excellent understanding of standards and leading methods in managing, configuring, and deploying cloud services in enterprise environments.
As a person you are communicative, co-operative, and team-oriented since you will be sharing your knowledge and driving initiatives together with your colleagues. You are also self-going, responsible and driven and thrive in a role that includes both operative and strategic tasks. In your way of working, you are structured, prestige less, flexible, and innovative.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest in carrying out our mission: To safeguard human life and customer investments.
Requirements
Deep technical knowledge of Dynamics 365 (D365)
Good knowledge of business processes in collaboration with D365
Ability to see and understand business needs
Experience of PIM/PLM solutions is an advantage
Experience in E-com solutions integrated with D365 is an advantage
Experience in participating and organizing testing before Go live
A couple of years' experience working with IT infrastructure
What we offer
International environment and dynamic workplace
Flexible working hours
Opportunities to develop and grow professionally.
Modern and spacious office in central Malmö
Wellness allowance
Regular company events
Friday breakfast
Occasional foosball and ping-pong tournament in the office
How to apply
Please send your CV and cover letter to hr@nord-lock.com
. Please send us your resume as soon as possible as we are reviewing candidates continuously, latest 30 September 2023.
Nord-Lock Group as an Employer
Nord-Lock Group is a world leading manufacturer of safe and reliable bolt-securing solutions. Innovative technologies in the product portfolio include Nord-Lock 's wedge locks, Superbolt tensioners, Boltight 's hydraulic tensioning tools and Expander system pivot pin assembly. Its global sales organization and international partners provide customers with in-depth expertise and the right solution for every type of bolt securing need. Nord-Lock Group is an outstanding example of a company being able to sustain profitable double-digit growth. The total turnover for Nord-Lock Group is more than 1.5 billion SEK and the company has more than 700 employees. For more information about us, please visit www.nord-lock.com. Så ansöker du
