D365 Product Owner and Business Analyst
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2026-04-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
In this role, you will take ownership of Microsoft Dynamics 365 within a business-critical process area in a complex ERP landscape. You will work closely with business teams, IT, architects, and external partners to ensure the platform supports business needs, drives standardization, and creates measurable value.
The assignment combines strategic product ownership with hands-on Business Analyst work. You will bridge business requirements and technical delivery, helping shape both current solutions and future ways of working. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy influencing both roadmap and execution in a mature D365 environment.
Job DescriptionYou will own the product vision and roadmap for D365 within your process area.
You will prioritize and maintain the backlog based on business value, risks, and dependencies.
You will define functional scope and make informed decisions on priorities.
You will act as the key link between business stakeholders and development teams.
You will analyze and document current and future business processes.
You will gather, structure, and document business requirements.
You will translate business needs into user stories and functional specifications.
You will facilitate workshops and requirement sessions together with relevant stakeholders.
You will support solution design in close collaboration with architects and development teams.
You will contribute to test planning, execution, and acceptance activities.
You will follow up on KPIs and help ensure traceability between requirements, delivered solutions, and business outcomes.
You will contribute to continuous improvement, standardization, and effective ways of working.
RequirementsProven experience as a Product Owner, Business Analyst, or in a similar role.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Experience working in ERP environments.
Experience in requirements management and process modeling.
Experience working in agile environments.
Good understanding of system architecture and integration principles.
Ability to analyze data and follow up on KPIs linked to processes and system support.
A structured and analytical way of working, with the ability to prioritize and make sound decisions.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively with different stakeholders.
Nice to haveStrong understanding of end-to-end business processes within Order-to-Delivery.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7579571-1950515". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9858345