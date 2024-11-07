Cybersecurity Leader
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Älmhult
2024-11-07
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
IKEA Core Business Range is now looking for Cybersecurity Leader!
In the Information Security & Data Privacy team, we support our business in understanding the value of information and digital assets; to ensure it is trustworthy, available when needed, managed with a particular attention to privacy and properly protected to foster customers' trust in IKEA. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. We ensure that information security and data privacy is naturally integrated in the business development. Internet of Things, Virtual reality, app development and global legal challenges are all parts of our scope.
We are looking for a Cybersecurity Leader with experience and knowledge across multiple security domains, that can help us build the future of IKEA.
As Cybersecurity Leader, you will work closely together with the business, architects, and engineers, focusing on enabling IKEA to produce secure and high-quality services and products, to create a better everyday life for the many people. In this role, you will be the spokesperson for Cybersecurity and incorporate yourself in ongoing projects and initiatives.
You will support and secure the development of products and services across the value chain within IKEA Range, in close cooperation with Inter IKEA Group. You will drive your own agenda and work closely with our specialists in legal, risk management and compliance to name a few.
Qualifications
We believe that you are passionate to drive, explore and understand how digital services and products are built and how they break. Where theoretical knowledge helps you, it is backed up with practical experience. You have powerful analytic capabilities as well as an ordered and structured approach to problem solving. You are pragmatic and ensure that we enable business to flourish, today and tomorrow. You are also able to summarize potential risks as part of the risk dialogs with business.
You are required to have a good understanding in agile ways-of-working and enjoy working in a value driven organization.
To be successful in the role, we expect that you have working experience in at least 4 of the listed domains:
Cloud Security
AI
Application Security - SDLC/DevSecOps and CI/CD security
IoT Security
Security incident response
Compliance frameworks
3rd party security risk management
IT security audits
We believe that you are used to managing highly confidential information and to act with a strict level of integrity and professional discretion. You are comfortable with communicating and explaining security concerns and topics, to persons with and without solid understanding of information technology. With your excellent communication skills, you have the capability to build strong relationships with both internal as well as external stakeholders.
We see that you have strong motivation in the following areas:
Energetic, driven and committed to deliver result in a high paced environment.
Pragmatic and solution-oriented team player.
Experienced and motivated in working in a rapidly changing environment.
High entrepreneurial drive: stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists, always striving to develop better products and solutions.
Additional information
Please send your application - CV and motivation letter in English - by October 24th. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
Any applications sent in via email will be discarded due to GDPR regulations.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Monaka Perumal at Monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Creating long term success for IKEA, together (Business Transformation)
We want to become an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omni-channel reality. We bring business and data & technology together to improve how we work and meet customers and enable us to focus on creating value. So we can continuously improve and scale IKEA, together with our partners and the many people.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
8998681