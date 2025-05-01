Cybersecurity Incident Officer
2025-05-01
Cybersecurity Incident Officer - Consultant Role
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Start: ASAP
Duration: Until end of 2025
Application deadline: May 5, 2025
An experienced professional within cybersecurity is sought for a consultancy assignment focused on developing and maturing incident response capabilities. The role entails leading the organization's approach to cybersecurity incident handling and contributing to threat intelligence initiatives, with the aim of strengthening overall cyber resilience in a complex and evolving threat landscape.
Role Overview
You will take ownership of the cybersecurity incident management domain, guiding its evolution in line with the organization's risk and compliance strategies. A key aspect of the role is to refine and implement efficient processes for incident response in close cooperation with the internal SOC and external service providers. You will also work proactively to identify areas for improvement and ensure alignment with risk appetite and regulatory standards.
Additionally, the position includes significant involvement in the threat intelligence program. This includes collecting and disseminating relevant insights, supporting strategic decisions, and enhancing the organization's threat detection and response capabilities.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the implementation and continuous development of cybersecurity incident response strategies
Oversee process lifecycle and identify improvement opportunities to increase operational maturity
Create and maintain procedural documentation, service definitions, and tactical roadmaps
Represent the cybersecurity function in advisory boards and external threat intelligence forums
Monitor threat trends and actively contribute to threat intelligence platforms
Collaborate with SOC during incident investigations and security breaches
Provide regular metrics and maturity reports to key stakeholders
Conduct post-incident reviews, ensuring thorough root cause analysis for major incidents
Coordinate with business, risk, compliance, and IT to align security goals with organizational objectives
Interface with operational teams and vendors to address security concerns and promote best practices
Ensure incident handling processes are compatible with hybrid IT environments (on-prem, cloud, XaaS)
Contribute to daily operational tasks including backlog management, exception handling, and change control with a security focus
Profile and Motivation
You are highly motivated by enhancing cybersecurity readiness and staying informed about evolving threats and technologies. You thrive in cross-functional environments, advocating for security awareness, and aligning security initiatives with broader business goals. A commitment to continuous learning, proactive risk mitigation, and process optimization is essential.
Required Expertise
Solid understanding of SIEM tools and attack detection methodologies
Practical experience in handling security incidents, assessments, and forensic analysis
Familiarity with best practices across all stages of the incident lifecycle
Proven ability to work in mixed IT environments (on-premise, cloud, hybrid, XaaS)
Knowledge of compliance standards and regulatory frameworks relevant to cybersecurity
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
