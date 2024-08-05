Cybersecurity Engineer Resilience
2024-08-05
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer, Resilience, to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Work on tools and methods that help detect and mitigate cybersecurity vulnerabilities in Electrolux digital products and their development and support infrastructure. This may include offensive cybersecurity testing, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, threat-modelling, cybersecurity risk assessment and others, to support Electrolux long-term cybersecurity and privacy strategy for Digital Products.
In detail, you will:
Perform risk assessment tests and audits of connected systems for cybersecurity issues, identify security vulnerabilities in digital products, applications, systems and infrastructure and drive their mitigation.
Drive adoption of cybersecurity tools and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience organization.
Compose and update threat models and assess security posture and risks related to Electrolux Digital Products.
Support external cybersecurity testing by trusted 3rd party vendors, interpret and evangelize results and drive findings remediation with internal stakeholders.
Carry out cybersecurity reviews and propose cybersecurity improvements to Electrolux Digital Products, recommend vulnerability mitigation and remediation strategies, working together with the Digital Product teams and Senior Architects.
Continuously improve and test processes and procedures for security incident handling.
Who you are:
You have a good understanding of cybersecurity principles, IoT systems, Linux, mobile operating systems, cloud computing and modern networking and computing architecture.
You possess advanced cybersecurity technical skills; experience and expertise in some of: embedded system security, cloud/mobile security, TCP/IP security, cryptography, data protection at rest and in transit, identity and access control (e.g. RBAC, least privilege, ZeroTrust), PKI, digital signature, API and database security protection, security hardening.
Expertise is necessary in some of the advanced cybersecurity testing topics: offensive testing, penetration testing, security code review, threat modelling, security testing with burpsuite, mitmproxy or other cybersecurity testing tools and techniques, reverse engineering, security risk assessment, secure development lifecycle, incident response and disaster recovery.
You have experience with Red/Blue/Purple Teams, Offensive Security Testing, Ethical Hacking and Agile development methods (DevSecOps, Kanban Scrum); you are familiar with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, CircleCI).
You have 3+ years of experience with cybersecurity aspects of digital product development and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering, or comparable experience. Master's Degree and/or cybersecurity specialization, is a plus.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, with a preferred location in Warsaw, Poland. We may also consider exceptional candidates at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden), Porcia/Forli (Italy) or Prague (Czech Republic).
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
