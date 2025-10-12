Cybersecurity Coordinator
2025-10-12
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
We are currently seeking an experienced Cyber Security Coordinator / System Engineer for a consultant assignment at one of our key clients in the automotive industry. The role is within the Electric & Electronics domain, focusing on embedded system development.
In this position, you will lead and coordinate cyber security development activities, including planning, documentation, and implementation of solutions that support both project-specific needs and scalable platform strategies across various applications and regulatory environments.
You will be part of the team responsible for an inhouse platform development. The work includes driving system solution investigations, planning development activities, and monitoring progress. The role requires close collaboration with stakeholders across the electrical system domain and agile hardware and software development teams.
The team consists of system engineers working in close cooperation with agile teams developing control systems. The work environment is dynamic, with a strong focus on delivering an efficient embedded system platform used by hundreds of engineers globally in the development of customer-oriented features.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop cyber security work products such as item definitions, damage analyses, threat analyses, cybersecurity plans, cybersecurity concepts, and cybersecurity cases.
Investigate system-level solutions and document them as requirements.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
