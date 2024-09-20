Cybersecurity Architect
2024-09-20
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about cybersecurity and implementation of cybersecurity mechanisms? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the cybersecurity vehicle type approval? Would you like to work in a great team with competent and helpful colleagues?
Our team, "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity management system (PCSMS) in a continues manner along with releasing cybersecurity infrastructure requirements (also called CS System Specification), supporting teams to do high level attack vector analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to facilitate releasing work products according to state of the arts such as ISO/SEA 21434 and UNECE 155.
We are also coordinating the CS work across whole organization at Group Truck Technology (GTT).
The Role:
Our mission is to ensure the concept, design, development, maintenance and managing of cybersecurity solutions/concept for the vehicle platform/program. Along with this we are also main responsible to ensure Cybersecurity type approval for R155, coordinate the work with technical services and type approval authority.
As CS Vehicle Architect, you will propose an optimal setup of CS technical solutions (also known as CS concepts) for a vehicle architecture based on various sources including:
• Threat Analysis and Risk Assessments (TARA) relevant for the vehicle platform
• Cybersecurity requirements from standards or Volvo partners,
• Best practices (from Volvo and industry).
CS vehicle architect harmonizes the technical contents of CS concepts for respective vehicle variants based on inputs from CS Solution Architects (proposing on-the-shelf cybersecurity solutions) and CS Officers (coordinating CS activities). Cybersecurity vehicle architect acts as one of the gateways between Volvo functions and components teams, central cybersecurity team, and external partners (when applicable) with regards to technical cybersecurity discussions, such as:
• Overall vehicle level item definition (when applicable),
• Technical dependencies between items (i.e., guidance on assumptions),
• CS concept selections,
• Requirements alignment with external partners (when applicable),
• Verification and validation strategies,
• Consolidated cybersecurity case
As a cybersecurity architect, your expertise will contribute towards vehicle level cybersecurity activity with holistic End-to-End integrity including design and architecture solutions for vehicle platform. Collaborate and coordinate the work with cross-functional teams to ensure the technology advancement are fulfilled in the Vehicle Program/Platform.
CS vehicle architect also proves sufficient cybersecurity level in the vehicle by creating a vehicle level CS case consolidating CS cases created by the Volvo functions and components teams.
In this work you will get opportunity to work with latest cybersecurity solutions according to state of the art and collaborate with experts within this domain. This position would be in "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities" within department (Cybersecurity and Functional safety) at GTT.
Who are you!
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
• BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
• Previous experience in leading cybersecurity activities for vehicle platform/program, vehicle type approval.
• Experience in secure architecture design or cybersecurity concept design.
• Previous experience of working as CS engineer or CS architect with focus on embedded engineering.
• Familiar with cybersecurity requirement system design, network protocols, Embedded architecture in Automotive domain, Automotive communication technologies (CAN, Ethernet, wireless)
• Technical CS best practices and industry standards (CS concepts, cryptography...)
• Knowledge of Standards & Regulations - ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155, relevant CSMS
• Experience in TARA execution on complex systems.
• Strong analytical and exhibits systematic, dynamic and communication skills.
• Experience in agile methods
Curious and have some questions?
We have multiple positions open so send in your applications and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Mahshad Mahally, Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety. Email - mahshad.mahally@volvo.com
