Cyber Security System Engineer
2025-06-02
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic IT & OT team within the ICS (Industrial Control System) department, where your expertise will play a crucial role in implementing industrial network components and Windows clients for our global delivery projects. Imagine collaborating with customers in the energy and oil & gas sectors, ensuring that our solutions align with both cyber security standards and customer requirements. You will engage in exciting and varied tasks that will not only challenge you but also broaden your skills in Industrial IT and OT technologies. Your contributions will be vital in maintaining the security and safety of our control systems.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Implement solutions in projects to ensure our control systems remain secure and safe.
* Provide problem-solving support to cyber security and control engineers for delivered implementations.
* Collaborate closely with a multi-disciplined project team to serve customers worldwide.
* Guide and advise both internal and external customers on various components.
* Continuously enhance your knowledge and skills while fostering growth in others.
What You Bring
* A Bachelor's or Master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience.
* Proven experience in configuring, deploying, and administering Windows Server & Client solutions.
* A strong solution-oriented mindset with a proactive approach to getting things done.
* Experience in running and configuring local networks, network security products, VPNs, firewalls, and virtual environments.
* Solid understanding of security technologies such as SIEM, NextGen Firewalls, and Endpoint protection, along with basic knowledge of cyber security.
About the Team
Become a part of our dedicated systems engineering team! We are a passionate group of 15 system engineers with diverse specializations in IT & OT, cyber security, and control systems. Together, we challenge and learn from one another, driving development forward. We are eager to welcome more enthusiastic individuals who are ready to contribute their unique skills and experiences to our mission!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply already today, but not later than 2025-06-15
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting managerAzra Masic on azra.masic@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ellen Johansson on ellen.johansson@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Jan Lundgren jan.h.lundgren@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
