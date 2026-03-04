Cyber Security (IAM) Analyst to work
2026-03-04
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Cyber Security (IAM) Analyst to work for one of our clients.
Leading the tasks related integration between HR to Identity Governance Administration tool Acting as SME between HR and IAM teams Leading the project for Fieldglass (internal HR tool) from IAM team Supporting Enterprise IAM transformation project It is required to have senior person for this role.
Understanding of HR - IAM tool integration
Understanding the IAM processes
Location: Stockholm
Work model : Hybrid
Start date: 2026-04-01
End date: 2026-10-30
Application Deadline: 2026-03-30
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
