Cyber Security Engineer
2024-10-08
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Cyber Security Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
In this assignment you will be working with information systems security in client's projects. You will work closely with IT Architects and system engineering teams, to make sure information onboard their ships are secure from unauthorized access, manipulation, destruction etc. Their products consist of many systems, both developed in house and procured and integrated in a complex distributed environment.
This is an on-site assignment in Malmö or Karlskrona.
Key Responsibilities:
• Information systems security requirement identification, analysis and verification. -Supporting IT architects and system engineers in the product development process. -Review and analysis of technical security solutions. -Information security analysis e.g. vulnerability analysis and risk management. -Create security documentation e.g. descriptions, instructions and policies.
Requirements:
• A university degree or equivalent experiences in IT, engineering, software or similar areas. -Knowledge and experience in information security. -Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written. -Strong team player skills to collaborate with various stakeholders in a cross functional environment. -Experience from convert requirements and analysis into technical solutions.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at Shrini@vipas.se
& contact me at +46728479197
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27
