Cyber Security
2025-01-19
Noor Engineering
Noor Engineering was founded 2015.
Vision:
Noor Engineering helps individuals and organizations to achieve success
Strategy:
We target excellence in everything we do. We are brave to work creatively with innovate solutions. We work with instant improvements and prioritize learning. We don't compete with low price, we compete with maximizing added value.
Our Services
Our consultants have experience in world class in the Automotive and Railway industries. We offer consultants in Testing, Test management, Software development, Project Management and Agile couching.
Today's software development and testing environments are complex and challenging. Short delivery time scales, complex products to test and demanding customers. These challenges demand a well thought out project management practices and development and test way of working and smart test management practices.
One of the most important key success factors in any project is people skills. We offer solutions to strength people skills in testing, project management, SCRUM and agile testing.
Responsibilities and tasks
Plan and executed cybersecurity verification and validation (V&V) activities in projects.
Contribute to cybersecurity activities such as code review, vulnerability assessment/management
Contribute to the improvement of processes and guidelines in the area of cybersecurity V&V.
Contribute to the development and improvement of security coding principles and guidelines.
Support software and application developers both in-vehicle and cloud with cybersecurity related topics.
Contribute to increase awareness and knowledge about cybersecurity within the organization
Requirements:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical, Computer Engineering, IT or equivalent area
Proven relevant cybersecurity background and passion for cybersecurity
Hands-on and well-recognized experience of working in one or more of the following areas: penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, fuzz testing, code review, incident response/management. Beneficial to have experience with "Ethical Hacking"
Experience of working with Python/C/C++ as well as Linux and relevant Linux-based cybersecurity tools.
Knowledge about software engineering and relevant cybersecurity aspects from software perspective
Knowledge about cybersecurity best practices, standards and regulations, ISO21434 and R155
Beneficial to have experience of working with automotive electrical systems, architecture and/or software.
B driver license.
Valid work permit in Sweden.
Additional information:
As part of our team, you will have access to training, certifications, and the possibility of working together with some of the most skilled in the industry
Everyone in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate, and is expected to be able to work both as team player and autonomously Ersättning
