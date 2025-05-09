Customer Support Specialist
2025-05-09
We are looking for a dedicated and proactive Customer Support Specialist for a company in the industrial technology sector in Västerås. This role involves close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to ensure a seamless customer experience and efficient handling of orders and claims. Start in June 17th, 6 months contract to begin with.
Key Responsibilities:
Deliver effective solutions to customers with order-related queries by coordinating with internal resources to resolve issues promptly.
Monitor the status of orders to ensure timely delivery and customer satisfaction.
Manage order processing and invoicing with accuracy and efficiency.
Ensure a positive customer experience by providing regular updates and clarifications.
Deliver effective solutions to customers with claim-related queries, coordinating with both internal and external resources.
Collaborate with the team to document and evolve the spare part sales department.
Requirements & Qualifications:
Experience working with SAP ECC and a demonstrated technical interest or competence.
Interest in economics and a strong understanding of numbers is considered a plus.
Proficiency in Office 365 applications.
An agile and proactive approach, with a proven ability to take ownership of customer issues.
Sound knowledge of customer service principles and practices.
A collaborative, solution-focused mindset and excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is June 17th, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 100% on-site work in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
VÄSTERÅS
