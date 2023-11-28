Customer Sucess Engineer To Nederman
Nexer Recruit AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Helsingborg
2023-11-28
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Laholm
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a new colleague to join us in a role, where your contribution will be important to provide product and customer support for our state-of-the-art cloud-based Internet-of-Things network. You will join a highly talented team of great colleagues and your work will have a true impact on Nedermans future success. Welcome with your application!
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As our Customer Success Engineer, you will play an important role in delivering technical and product support for a globally distributed network of interconnected industrial and advanced measuring equipment. You will work to resolve issues using the telephone, email, and remote access tools. Your role extends to collaborating with both business and technical stakeholders to comprehend software functionality and contribute to the creation of comprehensive documentation for support and training purposes. Key tasks include:
Orchestrating the commissioning of new systems and facilitating the onboarding of new users.
Conducting training sessions and providing support to customers, our sales companies, and field service technicians.
Addressing software and hardware problems at customer locations scattered across the globe.
Identifying and reporting recurring and critical issues to your team members.
Offering valuable feedback on best practices and suggesting functional improvements for the product.
WE BELIEVE YOU HAVE
We are looking for someone with at least a few years of experience in a role within IT support, service desk, or similar. We expect you to be flexible and resilient and committed to growing with the company. The environment is fast-paced and rewarding in a global setting and requires you to be endurant. The role also demands a highly collaborative approach and having a positive attitude. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills will be valuable, as well as having good written and verbal communication skills in English. To be organized and able to successfully handle multiple requests and tasks with an ownership approach is also an important part. You will need software trouble-shooting skills and it is plus to have knowledge or interest for/with IoT devices.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At Nederman, you are part of a fast-growing international company with sustainability at its core. Here, your work will contribute to efficient production, environmental benefits, and safer workplaces all over the world. Our culture is characterized by employees who care for each other, the planet, and have the courage to act. We value continuous learning and can offer you extensive opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge through our global training platform.
At our headquarters in Helsingborg, we are currently in an exciting phase as we are planning a move to new world-class facilities in 2024. In addition to being part of this journey, you can enjoy the following benefits:
• Market competitive compensation and benefits, including a generous annual healthcare allowance
• Access to our local canteen, where we serve subsidized lunch daily
• Possibility of flexible work arrangements in agreement with your closest manager
APPLY TODAY
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at Johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
, or +46 730 821 230 or Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
, or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT NEDERMAN
At Nederman, we believe our role is to make life better by creating great products and solutions that protect people, planet and production. With around 2 100 employees, sales offices and distributors in over 50 countries and production in 12 countries on five continents, we 're one of the world's leading companies supplying products and solutions in the environmental technology sector focusing on industrial air filtration. We respect the environment and each other, have the courage to act and a sustainable customer focus. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. We are the Clean Air Company. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Recruit AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8293902