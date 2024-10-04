Customer Success Technology Manager
Sinch Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we leverage innovative technology to enable companies to engage and interact with their users across voice, messaging, and video.
The essence of the role
We are seeking a proactive and results-driven Customer Success Manager to join our dynamic IT Sales and Marketing technology team. In this role, you will lead customer relationships, ensure client satisfaction, and drive the successful adoption of our technology solutions.
This role is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid work model reporting to the VP Sales and Marketing Applications.
This role is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid work model reporting to the VP Sales and Marketing Applications.
As our new Customer Success Technology Manager, you will:
Be the main point of contact for assigned clients, building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships. Understand their goals and challenges to provide tailored solutions.
Lead the onboarding process, ensuring a smooth transition and successful implementation of our technology solutions.
Provide training and resources to help clients enhance their understanding and usage of our solutions.
Monitor usage and engagement to identify potential issues or growth opportunities. Develop and execute account plans to drive customer success and achieve retention and expansion targets.
Collaborate with the sales team to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities within the client base.
Serve as the voice of the customer within Sinch, ensuring their feedback informs product improvements. Partner with product and development teams to improve customer experience.
Track key metrics like customer satisfaction, renewal rates, and product adoption. Share insights with senior management on customer success activities and outcomes.
Anticipate potential issues and collaborate with internal teams to resolve them before they impact the customers. Manage escalations promptly and effectively.
Manage a team of core marketing, sales and service technologies to continue to develop the product roadmap and drive adoption of each technology through-out the organisation.
Who are you?
We believe you have a strong understanding of sales and marketing technologies, along with excellent communication and interpersonal skills, a proactive problem-solving approach, and a genuine drive to help clients achieve their business goals.
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, I.T, or related field.
Demonstrated ability in customer success, account management, or similar role within the technology sector.
Proven track record of managing customer relationships and driving successful outcomes.
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in CRM software and other customer success tools.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in the IT Sales and Marketing technology industry.
Familiarity with SaaS platforms and cloud-based solutions.
Skilled at managing multiple accounts and projects simultaneously.
Benefits:
At Sinch, we support employees with benefits that adapt regionally, ensuring you have the resources need to thrive. These include health and life insurance, flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
We will review applications on a rolling basis. Apply soon by submitting your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we can only consider applicants who hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or have a valid work permit for Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8939259