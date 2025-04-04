Customer Success Specialist
2025-04-04
Company Overview
At Waltero, we're on a mission to harness the power of Edge AI and computer vision to create solutions that benefit people and the planet. Our close-knit team of around 20 combines technical ingenuity with a deep sense of responsibility for sustainable resource management. We value fresh ideas and encourage everyone on the team to take initiative, share perspectives, and embrace collaborative problem-solving.
Why Join Us?
• Purpose-Driven Impact: Work on meaningful projects that help save vital resources like water and energy, protect the environment, and improve infrastructure.
• Supportive Culture: We respect and value each team member's individuality and foster a positive environment that empowers personal and professional growth.
• Innovation & Autonomy: You'll have the freedom to explore new ideas, adopt modern tools, including AI, and drive improvements in cross cultural communication.
Role Overview
We are seeking an engaged and proactive Customer Success Specialist who is passionate about creating value for our customers. In this role, you will be a key person in building and maintaining strong relationships with our clients, ensuring they get the most out of our products and services, and contributing to their success.
Key Responsibilities
• Proactively monitor customer usage of our products and services.
• Develop and maintain long-term relationships with customers.
• Investigate and troubleshoot complex technical issues using our cloud services, databases, and backend systems in AWS.
• Collaborate with engineering teams to quickly identify and resolve technical challenges encountered by customers.
• Use tools and scripts for system diagnostics and performance analysis.
• Identify and understand customer needs and targets to offer tailored solutions.
• Participate in regular check-ins and business reviews with customers.
• Collaborate with internal teams to improve products and services based on customer feedback.
• Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for customers.
• Measure and report on customer satisfaction and success.
• Document technical troubleshooting processes and best practices to enhance future customer support efforts.
We are looking for someone who
• Is solution-oriented and passionate about helping customers succeed.
• Has a background in customer service, project management or works as a service engineer.
• Has a solid understanding of IoT ecosystems and cloud-based systems.
• Is comfortable with technical problem-solving, including databases and basic scripting.
• Can quickly grasp the nuances of sensor hardware, firmware, and their interactions with cloud solutions.
• Is proactive in continuously learning new technical skills relevant to evolving customer challenges.
• Possesses a balanced mix of technical acumen and excellent interpersonal skills to effectively communicate complex technical issues to customers.
• Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
What We Offer
• A dynamic and supportive work environment. * Opportunities to influence and contribute to the company's growth.
• Competitive salary and benefits.
• A supportive, purpose-driven environment that invests in your success.
• Opportunities for growth-personally, professionally, and creatively.
Ready to Join Our Team?
We'd love to hear from you! Please send us your CV along with a short note on why you'd be a great fit for Waltero. We welcome individuals of all backgrounds and experiences to apply. Waltero is committed to building a workplace where different perspectives are valued, collaboration flourishes, and every team member can contribute fully.
Contact
Anders Carlberg: Director of Customer Success anders.carlberg@waltero.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
