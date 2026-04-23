Customer Success Manager
BannerFlow AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Bannerflow is a fast-growing global SaaS company building a Creative Intelligence Platform that enables enterprise brands to predict, create, and optimize advertising across channels.
We're on a company-wide AI transformation journey, where AI and agentic workflows are becoming a core part of how we build and innovate, with high expectations on adoption across all teams.
Our teams are highly autonomous, collaborative, and we are now looking for another passionate Customer Success Manager to join us!
Ready for a new challenge? Here is what we offer.
Team Spirit, built upon trust & ownership
Together, we decide how to win. We trust each other and take great ownership in what we do. We respect the individual, assume the best in others, and believe in close collaboration and communication, both within and outside of the team.
New challenges and personal growth
We live by our entrepreneurial spirit. This means taking risks, identifying opportunities, and always seeking new solutions. Do you have ideas on how we can scale even faster? Bring them on!
A passionate and fun culture
We are passionate about our work and believe that having lots of fun is essential for both creativity and success. Welcome to a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a lot of exciting activities going on, including Health Month, inspirational sessions, team activities, company trips, and board game nights.
A stable and global industry-leader based in Stockholm, expanding and scaling to new markets!
We're in a great position to drive success and seize new opportunities. Our international customer base is constantly growing, and so is our product. With the support of our new owners, we are making moves to expand into new markets, setting a clear course for growth in 2025.
Are you + Bannerflow = true?
We are seeking an experienced and ambitious Customer Success Manager to join our team. In this role, you will manage a portfolio of approximately 25 enterprise customers, ensuring successful onboarding, product adoption, and overall satisfaction with the Bannerflow platform. Your mission will include driving customer retention and revenue growth through strategic customer projects, quarterly business reviews, and maintaining high satisfaction levels.
Key Responsibilities
Own a portfolio of enterprise customers from the point of signature, acting as the main point of contact and trusted advisor throughout the customer lifecycle
Drive product adoption, usage, and value realization by helping customers translate Bannerflow into measurable business impact.
Lead regular business reviews and strategic customer conversations with both day-to-day users and senior stakeholders.
Build and execute account plans that support retention, renewal, and expansion across your customer portfolio.
Identify and drive upsell and cross-sell opportunities in close collaboration with internal stakeholders.
Coordinate with product experts, support, and product teams to ensure customers get to value quickly and continue to grow over time.
Capture customer feedback, market insight, and product needs, and feed them back into Product and the wider business.
So, what are we looking for?
4+ years of experience in Customer Success management roles, with experience in or exposure to the SaaS industry being a strong plus.
Proven ability to manage and complete customer projects effectively.
Strong relationship-building skills to foster trust and collaboration with customers.
Excellent communication skills in English; additional languages are a bonus.
Ability to analyze and report on customer data to derive actionable insights.
Proficiency in upselling and negotiating with customers.
Initiative and adaptability to meet changing customer and business needs.
Strong problem-solving skills with a customer-first approach.
Commercial mindset and understanding of business principles to drive growth.
A humble, grounded, and collaborative attitude.
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. As a Customer Success Manager, you'll help us strengthen relationships with our customers, drive success, and expand our footprint. You'll also enjoy our engaging culture with activities like team events, Friday beers, and hackathons.
We believe that our employees are the key to our success and we are dedicated to building a positive and supportive work environment where our employees can thrive and grow. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7614429-1963322". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://career.bannerflow.com
Bannerflow (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Jobbnummer
9872205