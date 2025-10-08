Customer Success Manager
Optimizely AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-10-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optimizely AB i Stockholm
Introduction
The Customer Success Manager (CSM) is the key partner helping customers achieve their strategic
objectives and extract maximum value from their investment in our products. CSMs drive adoption, retention
and expansion of our products and services by being a trusted advisor to our customers. They are experts
on our products and technology, digital strategy and on growing a culture of harmonizing, understanding,
and acting on digital data. CSMs accomplish this by being empathetic and seeking to understand our
customers' challenges and needs, and respond with a problem solving mindset. By relying on past
experience, business acumen, and technical aptitude, CSMs are the driving force that enable our customers
to unlock their digital potential. Additionally, the CSM serves as the liaison between us and the customer -
facilitating collaboration with Product, Engineering, Sales, Professional Services and others to be the voice
of the customer within our company.
Job Responsibilities
• Provide consultative guidance to our customers around how to best leverage our content marketing and
operations software and services to accomplish business objectives
• Advocate customer needs to cross-functional teams
• Maintain existing and develop new relationships with executive sponsors, champions, and users
throughout our software customer base
• Identify, monitor and assess customer health signals
• Design and drive internal and customer-facing plans to proactively encourage customer success
• Measure and communicate business value to executives, champions, and key stakeholders at business
reviews and within renewals
• Partner with Account Executives on customer renewals and identify cross-sell/upsell opportunities
• Work closely with implementation managers, professional services consultants, and program managers on
large-scale global deployment efforts
• Work closely with Product teams to maintain an in-depth understanding of the technology and its
application to customer needs
• Communicate value of new functionality as it relates to unique customer goals, use cases, and
opportunities
• Channel product feedback, both defects and enhancement requests, to the Product, Engineering and R&D
Teams
Knowledge and Experience
* At least 3 years experience in a customer-facing, SaaS setting
• At least 2 years experience as the customer-facing lead, account manager, or relationship owner of SaaS
and/or technology engagements
• A foundational understanding of the channels and technologies that support content marketing (social,
amplification, marketing automation, CMS)
• Quick learner capable of handling concurrent tasks in a fast-paced environment with enthusiasm and
willingness to constantly learn
• Motivated self-starter who is comfortable bringing creative solutions to peers and leadership internally and
externally, in order to evoke change and iteratively improve processes and business outcomes
• Proficiency in leading change within complex organizations with little or no formal processes* Active listener who is able to influence and gain buy-in from multiple stakeholders, often with competing
priorities
• Ability to drive multiple projects simultaneously and independently
• Experience leading and facilitating in-person business reviews with executive presence
• Excellent presentation and communication skills
Education
Bachelors degree Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-18
E-post: raisa.islam@optimizely.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optimizely AB
(org.nr 556208-3435)
Hamngatan 26, Stockholm, Sweden (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
R I raisa.islam@optimizely.com Jobbnummer
9547706