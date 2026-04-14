Customer Success Manager - IoT
Kddi Spherience AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kddi Spherience AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a Customer Success Manager to join our growing global connected services team in Stockholm, Sweden. In this role, you will build and maintain strong, long-term customer relationships, acting as a trusted advisor and primary bridge between the customer and internal teams. You will ensure customer success by driving value realization, service excellence, and continuous improvement across all engagements.
The role also include shaping customer success strategies, influencing cross-functional alignment, and proactively driving continuous improvement initiatives.
You will play a critical role in maximizing customer lifetime value, reducing churn, and positioning the organization as a trusted partner.
About KDDI
We are a global Top 10 telecommunications pioneer and a Global Fortune 500 company providing our international customer base with data centers, networks, content delivery, system integration, and more. We connect vehicles from several of the world's largest Automotive OEMs, as well as mobility and IoT programs across the globe. Our industry-leading Telehouse data center provides colocation at over 40 sites in 23 cities across 12 countries, including London, New York, Frankfurt, and Shanghai. Leveraging our strengths as a telecom provider, we combine IT and network expertise to deliver secure, scalable, and stress-free connectivity for our customers.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain strong relationships with customers and key stakeholders across functional interfaces.
Act as the primary point of contact for all customer-facing operational and tactical matters.
Drive customer success by ensuring adoption, value realization, and alignment with customer objectives.
Deliver regular service reviews, including SLA performance, KPIs, and customer health metrics.
Manage customer communications, expectations, escalations, and overall satisfaction.
Proactively identify risks, issues, and opportunities for improvement, and drive resolution.
Lead problem management and continuous improvement initiatives across services and projects.
Provide regular reporting on account status, service performance, and ongoing initiatives.
Collaborate with internal teams (Sales, Product, Support, Engineering) to deliver seamless service.
Coordinate and manage cross-functional escalations and ensure timely resolution.
Monitor incidents, changes, and service requests, ensuring adherence to SLAs and timelines.
Engage in critical and high-priority incidents, coordinating communication and stakeholder updates.
Facilitate customer meetings, including service reviews, roadmap discussions, and operational syncs.
Identify growth opportunities and support account expansion in collaboration with Sales.
Support after-hours escalations, major incidents, and planned service activities when required.
Knowledge and Skills
Technical Skills
Understanding of Wireless/Cellular technologies (4G/5G, eSIM, Packet Core)
Basic knowledge of Cloud and Virtualization technologies
Familiarity with IoT services and platforms
Experience with incident management and ticketing systems
Soft Skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Japanese and English is mandatory.
Strong stakeholder management and relationship-building capabilities.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic, and ambiguous environment.
Strong problem-solving, analytical, and decision-making skills.
Proactive mindset with a focus on continuous improvement and customer outcomes.
Strong collaboration, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Computer Science, or related field (or equivalent experience).
5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Service Delivery, Account Management, or Customer facing technical support roles.
Proven track record of managing and growing customer relationships.
Strong understanding of ITIL principles and service management best practices.
Experience working in telecom, connectivity (4G/5G), IoT, or related domains is preferred.
Strong business and technical acumen, with the ability to translate technical issues into business impact.
Experience with CRM tools, service management platforms, and reporting systems would be an added advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14
E-post: d.kaushik@kddia.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Customer Success Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kddi Spherience AB
(org.nr 559471-5020), https://spherience.io/
Glasfibergatan 6 (visa karta
)
125 45 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
9854655