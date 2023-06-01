Customer Success Lead
Validio AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Validio AB i Stockholm
About Validio
Validio is a Deep Data Observability company on a mission to eliminate bad data. Our platform monitors and validates data in motion and data at rest across organizations' data pipelines. From startups to multi-billion dollar unicorns, Validio is used by data leaders of all sizes.
We believe that you shouldn't have to be an AirBnB, Uber, or Netflix in order to have advanced ML-based data quality technology in place. We also believe that modern data teams and data engineers get better return on investment by spending their time on other business-critical tasks rather than building and maintaining their own data quality infrastructure.
Here, you will work with a senior team of data- and engineering professionals with backgrounds from renowned research institutions, leading startups, and established tech companies including Stanford, McKinsey, Google, and Harvard. Named as one of the hottest start-ups in Stockholm by publications such as Wired, Validio is gearing up for expansion, and now you can be part of our journey!
About the role
Validio is on an exciting growth journey and this is a rare opportunity to be a founding team member and leader of the Customer Success team in a very purpose-driven organization. This is a great opportunity to help shape the future of the data industry and its real-world impact.
Validio is looking for someone to build and lead our Customer Success function from the ground up, meaning ownership of customer satisfaction and success, as well increasing the product adoption among existing customers. At Validio we work on some of the most exciting modern data infrastructure architectures and our customers challenge us with interesting new data quality validation and monitoring requirements continuously. As the complexity grows for both us and our customers, we are looking to our Customer Success Lead to strategize and lead customers to solutions. This is done with clear data requirement mapping, use case discovery, Validio evangelism, and oftentimes educating users about our product.
As our Customer Success Lead, you will manage our customer relationships, become a trusted advisor to our users, and contribute to Validio's fast-growing success. You will be the voice of the user and collaborate closely with product and engineering to make sure key improvements are added to the roadmap. You must be able to capture and contextualize product feedback for our engineering and product teams, track issue resolutions, explain new feature enhancements, and mitigate/prioritize any pain points before they become critical issues.
What you'll do
Oversee the ultimate success of our customers and users, ensuring they realize the full potential of the Validio platform; clearly communicating and assisting with use case deployments and different data requirements
Responsible for the overall relationship with assigned customers, which will include onboarding, increasing adoption, ensuring retention, and building trust and advocacy with our customers
Meet and exceed commercial renewal and expansion and grow customer usage
Proactively engage customers to ensure all needs are met and to troubleshoot and prioritize accordingly any issues our bugs
Be the voice of the customer & user and advocate for their needs & product feedback internally
Support product marketing initiatives such as developing customer stories, case studies, and references
In addition, you might take additional projects to help improve the product and set processes to reduce the support load and streamline ways of working
We believe you have
• 5 years of experience customer success in a B2B SaaS company (ideally a data-centric product)
Experience in recruiting, building and leading stellar CS teams
History of driving outsized growth and upsell within accounts
Demonstrated success maximizing customer retention and minimizing churn
Top-notch verbal & written communication skills and excellent in English
Ability to listen empathize with the customer; you pick up non-verbal cues and understand the tone of the conversation and how to communicate the right message to each member of the audience
Excellent project management skills and demonstrated success working cross-functionally to drive complex projects to fruition
Comfortable with ambiguity, creative, and incredibly resourceful. We are a startup and it will require you to learn quickly while creating new processes
And while not required, extra points if you have:
Experience in Data Engineering or closely related data roles e.g. Data Engineer turned Customer Success
Previous experience from early-stage startup of growth stage company
At Validio we strive to be an inclusive and diverse workplace and believe that different experiences are necessary for our growth as a company. We understand that great talent can come from anywhere and we encourage all who are excited about eliminating bad data to apply - regardless of your experience in listed areas!
Here you'll find a hybrid working style, which for us means that you can choose if you want to come into our beautiful office or if you'd rather work remotely from home. We are all located in Sweden and we support your relocation here to join us if not here already! You can read more about our benefits on our career page and culture here. Lastly, we offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing and with a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
Begin your journey with us by clicking "Apply" below. We can't wait to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Validio AB
(org.nr 559192-3049), https://validio.io/
Linnégatan 78 (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7846254