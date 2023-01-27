Customer Success - Nordic Market
About the company
The company is like cupid for businesses! Or like Tinder for businesses, but without the swiping and awkward pickup lines. We set up virtual networking events where we connect top decision makers with innovative companies to see if they can work together on business challenges. This all happens in our virtual platform, where our attendees can enjoy inspirational keynote speakers and participate in group discussion. We have offices worldwide and operate in Europe and Asia.
With 130+ (virtual) events annually all over Europe, we are a market leader in B2B networking services. Our 200 employees take care of every step on the way to a successful event: From curating relevant content to executing world class customer experience.
We are proud of our energetic and positive culture centered around four core values:
Passion for Customers, Clarity & Responsibility, Embracing the New and Winning Together."
What will you do?
Customer Success Managers are the voice of the customers within our company. They strive daily to answer one simple question: How can we create value for our customers? This role is the main point of contact for our customers after the initial sale. The goal is to maximize the value our customer can gather from participating in our high quality invitation-only events. The role is a part of our sales organization, and we see every customer interaction as an opportunity to retain customers and increase sales.
Key responsibilities
Communicate our event concept to customers, and illustrate the value created by using our services.
Making sure our customers get the most out of our events, by tailor-made coaching and preparation.
Build personalized relationships with customers through various channels (face-to-face, Social Media, Event Execution, phone, email and of course during our event days!)
Manage customer expectations and collect feedback to guarantee the best customer experience.
Cooperate closely with Sales Managers to increase customer lifetime value (cross-selling, up-selling, portfolio sales)
Cooperate closely with our product managers to make sure we deliver qualitative events, together be the business matchmakers and reach results
Who are you?
Around 1 to 2 years of relevant work experience within relationship management, account management or other customer facing role, ideally in a B2B environment.
Genuine "can-do" attitude and superb customer service skills on the phone and face-to-face.
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Native Swedish and fluent English language skills
What do we offer?
We are international - Our events take place all over Europe so you get to work with international colleagues on a daily basis.
We invest in people - After an extensive on-boarding process run by experienced trainers, we provide you with continuous training and self-development opportunities, for example in our Sales Academy.
We love our teams - After the pandemic, we are looking forward to our team activities such as competition days, Friday bars and team breakfasts.
Our bi-annual training bring the whole company together in our headquarters in Helsinki.
We grow, and so can you - The SE operation has achieved constant growth over the last years, giving our employees the opportunity to take on additional responsibilities fast and to become leaders.
Compensation package with base salary, an interesting bonus model and other benefits.
We Quest startade 2016 i Stockholm och har haft en väldigt unik resa. Vår ambition sen start har varit att ta en ledande roll som rekryteringsleverantör till vår kunder där de kan förvänta sig top-service och skräddarsydda tjänster utifrån deras unika organisation. Sedan dess har vi tillsatt flera hundratals lyckade rekryteringar och skapat ett namn där vi beskrivs som en snabb, personlig och effektiv partner att arbeta med. Vi hjälper företag att växa med mindre risk. Stärka sitt arbetsgivarvarumärke. Öka kandidatinflöde. Vi hjälper företag att ta kontroll över din rekryteringsprocess och nå ut till potentiella talanger.
