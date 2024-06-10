Customer Service Worker Wanted
About The Company
We are a photo retouching and post production company who provides advertising and marketing solutions to high end apparel and home product companies.
Job Description
As a Customer Service Employee, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our clients have a seamless and delightful experience by providing support to those who entrust us with their visual storytelling needs. Your main responsibilities will be organizing client files and contact information, managing incoming phone calls, keeping records of interactions and handling concerns by providing solutions or alternatives to any possible issues and following up to ensure resolution.
Requirements
Fluency in Swedish and English
Proven customer support experience
Strong phone and email skills and active listening
Strong organizational skills
Non-requirements
Fluency in Spanish
Familiarity with image file types and their uses would be helpful
Knowledge of language used in the digital advertising world is also a plus Så ansöker du
