Customer Service Manager
Hemnet AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2025-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemnet AB i Stockholm
About Hemnet
At Hemnet, we believe that our most important task is to make everyone's journey to find a new home as smooth, easy and efficient as possible.
We work with lots of self-leadership and we're constantly growing and evolving. Together we're building products and trying out new exciting things and ideas on our journey to create the best real estate platform in the world.We are now looking for a Customer Service Manager to help ustake our customer experience to the next level. In this role, you will not only help us maintain our high service standards but also challenge and develop our customer support function-bringing it even closer to the business.
About the roleAs a Customer Service Manager at Hemnet, you will together with the Customer Support Core Teamlead the daily operations of our customer support, ensuring we continue to provide top-tier service while driving improvements in processes, tools, and customer insights. You will play a key role in optimizing the way we work and enhancing our customer journey. Your responsibilities will include:
Overseeing customer service operations, monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs), and acting on deviations
Analyzing customer feedback and identifying trends to improve our customer experience
Optimizing workflows and enhancing way of working
Ensuring all customer service documentation is up to date
Identifying revenue-driving opportunities through customer service, such as upselling and cross-selling
Acting as the voice of the customer, sharing insights cross-functionally with Product, Sales, and Development teams
Collaborating closely with stakeholders across the organisation
Who you areWe believe you have a passion for customers and customer experience. You thrive in a fast-paced environment where you can combine long-term thinking with hands-on problem-solving.We also believe you have:
• A few years of experience in a customer service leadership role (e.g., 2nd line, senior support,team lead)-Experience working with both B2B and B2C customer support-A background in customer service optimization, including implementing new processes or improving workflows-A solid understanding of customer support tools-Strong communication skills in both Swedish and EnglishIt's a plus if you have:-Experience with Salesforce or other CRM systems-Interest in AI-driven support solutions-Previous experience from a tech companyAre you ready to help ustake Hemnet's customer serviceexperience to the next level? We look forward to hearing from you! Apply now and help us build the best real estate platform in the world.
Your career at Hemnet
Are you ready to play a meaningful role in one of the biggest decisions people make in life? If so - welcome to Hemnet! Since 1998, we've taken pride in making the life-changing, often stressful journey of finding a new home as smooth and enjoyable as possible.
At Hemnet, our mission is to connect every seller with every buyer, empower buyers to discover every home for sale, and enable real estate agents to match seamlessly with sellers. With over 40 million monthly visits, we're Sweden's most popular property platform and the first choice for Swedes looking to buy or sell a home. Together, we're creating an open, transparent housing market, making home transactions in Sweden among the most efficient in the world.
Our success is built on a strong, friendly culture that values creativity, inclusivity, and collaboration. Hemnet is a place where everyone has a voice, and our welcoming environment helps you thrive and grow as you work alongside passionate colleagues from around the globe.
A Hybrid Way of Working Our vibrant office in central Stockholm is the hub of our collaboration and culture, providing a lively space that fosters team spirit. We come together in the office three days a week, with two flexible remote days. To be part of our team, it's essential to be based in or near Stockholm. Ersättning
