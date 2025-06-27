Customer Service Coordinator
2025-06-27
About the Role
As a Customer Service Coordinator, you will join a global, dynamic and diverse team that is dedicated to supporting and advocating for our customers and teams by providing exceptional service, ensuring smooth order processing, and collaborating across departments to deliver a seamless customer experience.
If you are a detail-oriented and proactive professional who enjoys interacting with customers and driving change in a fast-paced environment, this is a great opportunity for you!
Please note: Our core working hours are 9am-6 pm from Monday to Friday. We have flexibility working hours to collaborate better and globally. This is an on-site role at our office in Stockholm city to fulfill the tasks in the best set-up, with flexibility to work remotely one day when needed.
In this role, you will:
Customer Experience:
Proactively deliver and ensure best in class experience for all stakeholders (customers, recommenders, partners, members of the sales, logistics, finance and other teams) in all interactions (phone, email, chat, face to face).
Stakeholder Coordination:
Communicate with stakeholders through the full order cycle, from creating quotes, receiving the sales orders, creating software accounts and licenses.
Organize delivery and collection of devices and communicate with couriers for a successful arrival at customer's preferred location.
Trial Bank Coordination:
Oversee trial orders, schedule trials with our customers and follow-up after trials.
Collaborate with our global logistics team on trial device management.
Financial Coordination:
Handle invoicing, credit limit coordination, returns, refunds, and credit notes, collaborating with the finance team.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for someone that has:
Excellent communication and organizational skills to professionally engage with customers and manage multiple tasks.
At least 1 year of experience in a customer-facing roles.
Order management experience is a plus.
A proactive, problem-solving mindset and the ability to adapt to changing priorities in a dynamic environment, nurture relationships and drive change.
Foundational understanding of financial concepts (e.g., credit, debit, purchase orders)
Familiarity with CRM and ERP systems (Salesforce, Visma, or Dynamics experience is a plus).
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook).
Professional fluency in verbal and written English.
