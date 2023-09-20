Customer Service Agent to Blika
2023-09-20
QUICK FACTS
Extent: Permanent full-time position
Working hours: Monday to Friday, office hours. Hybrid 2-3 days/week.
Location: Stockholm City
Start date: As soon as possible
Form of employment: Direct Recruitment (starting with 6 months probationary employment)
YOUR FUTURE WORKPLACE
If you don't laugh at work, our customer Blika will see it as a failure - they believe that being professional and at the same time happy and positive is the best combination. Blika are now looking for their next colleague!
Blika Group is a company with 60 employees operating in both Sweden and Germany. Since 1989 Blika has been a leading partner in supporting the digitalization of tax and legal departments of large multinationals. They provides web applications (SaaS) aimed at multinational corporations and will become the obvious SaaS platform within their compliance niche and continue to grow strongly. They are driven by making the difficult easy, sharing knowledge with customers and colleagues and doing it in a pleasant way and always managing the trust they receive.
YOUR ROLE
In the role as Customer Service Agent you work independently and are responsible for first line support. You answer customer questions regarding Blikas Saas platform and ensure the best customer experience. You work independently as a Customer Service Agent in a team of two and you also works closely with the technical and sales team.
Your main tasks will include:
• Full responsibility for first line support
• Answering customers' questions regarding Blikas Saas platform via email and freshdesk system
• Reporting for Blika's customers
• Testing Blika's platform for new releases
• Ensuring the best customer experience for each customer
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe you are ready for new challenges in a support role where you will have a lot of responsibility. We believe also you may have worked in the restaurant industry or similar service role. You are curious to take your service experience further into a new industry and role. You have a structured and organised personality which is your strength in your daily tasks, which is the basis for you being able to drive your tasks forward independently. You are a logical thinker, problem solver and have good communication skills. Furthermore, you have a positive attitude and a master of customer service!
To be the right fit for this position, you have the following requirements:
• Previous experience in a customer service role or other service roles. If you have worked in a similar business that is a big advantage!
• You have excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral. As Blika's corporate language is English and Blika works with multinational customers.
• Technical experience or an interest in technology would be an advantage.
• You need to have a permanent Swedish residence permit.
OTHER INFORMATION:
• This recruitment process is handled by Bara Posten Bemanning and our customer requests that all calls and emails about the job is handled by us
• Apply for this job by clicking Send application. We review all applications continuously and the advert can be unpublished before the position is filled if we have passed the selection and interview phase
• We do not accept applications by email, but if you have specific questions about the job, please send it to rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
