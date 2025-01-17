Customer Quality Specialist to ABB Electrification
2025-01-17
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you an engineer with a passion for impact? Imagine diving into real-world challenges, untangling customer complaints, and turning frustration into satisfaction. As a Customer Quality Specialist at ABB Smart Power, you'll be responsible to deliver solutions to our quality issues reported by our customers.
As customer quality specialist you will have the possibility be out in the field, visiting our customers. You'll listen, analyze and learn to be able to gather the information needed to solve the issues. You'll work closely with both other department s in our factory and with our sales offices.
Reporting to our Quality Manager, you'll be part of a dynamic team committed to excellence. So, if you're ready to shape the future, apply now!
Responsibilities:
Handle customer quality cases and warranty claims.
Follow up with customers to resolve issues and ensure satisfaction.
Analyze customer complaints and identify root causes together with colleagues from multiple departments.
Develop and implement action plans to prevent recurring issues.
Communicate reports to customers and internal stakeholders.
Visit Customers for Information Gathering and Solution Presentation.
Identify opportunities for process improvement and efficiency.
Collaborate with the team to continually enhance the customer experience.
Being the "voice of customer" and "voice of quality" in our organization
Qualifications for the role
Several years of experience in working with quality or working as designer.
Strong verbal and written skills to convey ideas clearly.
Comfortable interacting with customers and presenting findings.
Good technical understanding and a having a mindset of wanting to find good solutions for the customer.
A Master of Science in engineering or equivalent experience
Fluent in English in written and spoken form.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Carl Thorstensson, +46 727 44 50 70, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner: Ludvig Ahlqvist.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Last day of application 6th of February.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
