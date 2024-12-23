Customer Operations Engineer - Pilot Partner
2024-12-23
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Are you passionate about supporting customers, solving technical challenges, and contributing to the e-mobility revolution? Join Scania Pilot Partner's Operations team as a Customer Operations Engineer, where you'll play a vital role in creating innovative solutions for a sustainable future.
Who We Are
Scania Pilot Partner is a dedicated function focused on accelerating the transition to e-mobility. We operate with an entrepreneurial "company mindset," taking end-to-end responsibility for the e-mobility business, including proof-of-concept solutions where no mature alternatives exist.
Our team thrives on high integrity, flat hierarchies, and collective leadership. We are highly diverse, with members based in Australia, Germany, Gothenburg, and Södertälje. By supporting uptime for our customers and managing profit and loss risks, we aim to lead the way in sustainable innovation.
About the Role
As a Customer Operations Engineer, you will be the go-to specialist for Pilot Partner customers, providing technical support and ensuring smooth operations throughout the lifecycle of our products. Your expertise will include diagnosing issues via control systems, parameterizing software, and solving technical problems on-site and remotely.
This role offers a unique opportunity to gain international sales experience and work closely with Scania's end customers from a Head Office perspective.
Responsibilities
Provide lifecycle support for Pilot Partner customers.
Troubleshoot technical issues, acting as a "flying doctor" for complex cases.
Collaborate with the team and independently support customers at Södertälje and global customer sites, including Sweden, Norway, Germany, and Australia.
Support existing product solutions and contribute to the development of future Pilot Partner innovations.
Work with diverse technologies, including platforms outside the modular toolbox (e.g., trailers, solar panels).
Who You Are
To succeed in this position, you should:
Be a dedicated team player who thrives in a dynamic environment with changing plans.
Be customer-focused, service-minded, and passionate about Scania's success.
Possess strong communication skills and the ability to engage effectively across all organizational levels.
Have hands-on experience supporting customers with heavy vehicles.
Be organized, trustworthy, and skilled at building long-term relationships.
Qualifications
Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience.
Background in R&D, software development, and supporting operations where uptime is critical.
Strong product knowledge, including experience with vehicle components such as rear axle ratios and software downloads.
Driving license for trucks and trailers (CE) is required.
While meeting all qualifications is ideal, we value passion, attitude, and a commitment to customer success. If you don't meet every requirement, we still encourage you to apply and demonstrate how your unique experiences and skills can contribute to the team.
What We Offer
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge e-mobility solutions.
International exposure and travel as part of a global, diverse team.
A collaborative, entrepreneurial environment that values inclusion and innovation.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact hiring manager: Andreas Fallberg, andreas.fallberg@scania.com
