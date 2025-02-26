Customer Onboarding & Internal Projects Manager
2025-02-26
About Kaisa:
At Kaisa, we design and automate personalised customer experiences. Our global team is at the heart of our success - a talented, diverse group driven by innovation, collaboration, and impact. We don't just build products; we create solutions that empower businesses.
What makes Kaisa stand out? Our values, which guide us every day:
Innovate with Agility - We move fast, think creatively, and adapt seamlessly.
Win Together - Success is a team effort, and we celebrate it as one.
Own It - Accountability drives progress, and we take pride in our work.
Champion Sustainability and Diversity - We foster inclusivity and make responsible choices.
Spread the Vibe - A positive atmosphere fuels great ideas and connections.
About the Role:
Join Kaisa's dynamic Business Operations team and be a driving force in our continued growth! As our Customer Onboarding & Internal Projects Manager, you'll orchestrate seamless onboarding experiences for new clients, ensuring their success and solidifying our reputation.
You'll also spearhead critical internal projects, collaborating across departments to optimise processes and achieve strategic goals.
If you're a results-oriented project manager with a passion for customer satisfaction and a knack for problem-solving, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and execute end-to-end customer onboarding projects: Translate client business needs into actionable project plans, define clear scopes, and visualise timelines and milestones.
Drive project success: Deliver projects on time and within budget, proactively identifying and mitigating risks to ensure seamless execution and customer satisfaction.
Collaborate and communicate effectively: Serve as a primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders, providing regular project updates and fostering clear communication.
Optimise internal processes: Identify areas for improvement, implement project management methodologies to streamline workflows, and educate stakeholders on best practices.
Foster a positive and customer-centric culture: Contribute to a collaborative and supportive team environment, embodying Kaisa's commitment to exceptional service.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in project management, ideally with a focus on customer onboarding or technical implementation.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
Strong technical aptitude and ability to quickly grasp new technologies.
Proficiency in translating business requirements into clear project scopes and deliverables.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
A passion for customer success and a commitment to delivering exceptional service.
Bonus points: Familiarity with API and JavaScript, experience with ISO/IEC 27001, and previous experience in a customer-facing technical support or onboarding role.
Benefits:
Comprehensive health care allowance.
Generous retirement contribution.
Weekly group training sessions to support your well-being.
Flexible and remote work options for optimal work-life balance.
Regular team events in France, Sweden, and the UK, fostering strong team connections.
A supportive and collaborative team environment that values both your professional and personal growth.
