Customer & Performance Director
Ecodc AB / Säljarjobb / Borlänge Visa alla säljarjobb i Borlänge
2026-03-31
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecodc AB i Borlänge
, Falun
, Stockholm
, Östersund
eller i hela Sverige
EcoDataCenter is one of Europe's leading AI hubs, designing, building, and operating data centers in Sweden for the most demanding cloud and AI workloads. Our mission is to ensure that the digital infrastructure society depends on operates reliably, 24/7. We are the forefront of a new generation of data centers - setting the standard for sustainability, safety, and quality within our industry.
With us, you will work with state-of-the-art technology in a Swedish company with deep roots and a strong local presence in Dalarna. Here, traditional industrial craftsmanship meets cutting-edge technology - from power systems, cooling, and backup generation to sophisticated monitoring and control systems.
Our vision is to create a world where digital infrastructurepowers global innovation and local progress.
About the Role: As Customer & Performance Director, you ensure a professional and consistent customer experience throughout the entire delivery cycle. You take ownership of transparent, high-quality service delivery in line with SLA requirements, lead the structured handling of service requests, and ensure efficient access and visit processes. You take a leading role in developing customer dialogue and driving quality, efficiency, and business value across our services. The role includes close collaboration with internal key functions such as the local Operations teams, Sales, Construction, and Technology.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Communication & Relationship Management
Ensure proactive and clear customer communication for planned work, incidents, and service delivery matters.
Build and maintain professional, trustworthy customer relationships.
Manage tactical customer dialogues together with the Operations Manager.
Service Request Management
Lead the structured and traceable handling of service requests, including Smart/Remote Hands.
Provide fast, clear, and high-quality feedback to customers.
Service Performance & SLA/OLA
Follow up on service performance through regular service reviews.
Ensure correct SLA/OLA follow-up and deliver standardized reports.
Proactive Customer Management & Business Development
Identify and lead improvements in collaboration with customers and ensure that actions are completed as agreed.
Identify opportunities for additional sales where it adds customer value.
Your Profile: You are a structured and communicative leader who brings clarity and stability to service delivery processes. You understand the dynamics of service delivery in critical operational environments and can translate SLA requirements into practical workflows, follow-up routines, and meaningful customer interactions. Your working style reflects commitment, courage, and reliability - you take responsibility, build trust, and contribute to a culture focused on respect, performance, and continuous development.
Your background includes:
Several years of experience in customer-facing roles within advanced technical service delivery or complex operational environments.
Strong experience in managing large global clients in high-demand environments, preferably including SLA/OLA follow-up and driving service performance.
Experience leading teams or demonstrated leadership potential.
Excellent communication skills and ability to work with structured reporting, formats, and standards.
Strong ability to create structure and ensure consistent process follow-up.
It is meriting if you have an understanding of critical operational environments and how to turn SLA requirements into action.
Relevant education within technology, service management, or equivalent experience.
Fluency in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Employment type: Form of employment - Permanent employment Employment rate - 100 % Working hours - Daytime Location - Borlänge or Falun Collective agreement - Tech Alliance
The role involves regular travel between our campuses and offices.
Working at EcoDataCenter:
A Modern Work Culture - You will be part of an entrepreneurial, fast-moving, and modern organization characterized by trust, accountability, and real opportunities to influence both the business and how we work.
Rooted in Dalarna - With strong local roots, EcoDataCenter offers more than just a job - here, you are a key contributor helping shape the future of industry.
A Future-Critical Industry - Data centers are one of Europe's fastest-growing industries and essential infrastructure. At EcoDataCenter, you build highly sought-after expertise - relevant both today and for the future.
Competitive Benefits - We offer individual salary setting, competitive compensation, collective agreement, and benefits supporting health and development, including private healthcare insurance, wellness allowance, and an individual development budget.
Application: Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! Background check and drugtest are mandatory steps for our final candidates and will therefore be part of the recruitment process. Your application will be handled confidentially. The last day to apply is 26 April 2026.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Consultant Emma Gällstedt at emma.gallstedt@ecodatacenter.se
We look forward to reading your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7412230-1923468". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecodc AB
(org.nr 556969-1065), https://career.ecodatacenter.tech
Kvarnsveden (visa karta
)
784 66 BORLÄNGE Arbetsplats
EcoDataCenter Jobbnummer
9830988