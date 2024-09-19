Customer Logistics Manager
Malmö
As our company grows, we need to expand in areas such as Turkey and North Macedonia. Looking for a Logistics Manager for this role who can make us tie contacts between these countries. Individual responsible for overseeing the movement of goods from suppliers to customers. Manage the transportation, storage, and delivery of products, work with suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors to coordinate shipping schedules and track inventory levels. Develop and implement strategies to optimize logistics operations while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. Customer logistics managers stand out in their ability to tackle unexpected challenges and devise creative solutions. They excel in handling shipment delays, ensuring customer satisfaction, and maintaining smooth operations. This role demands strong problem-solving skills, as well as the capacity to balance efficiency and cost-effectiveness with exceptional customer service and adaptability.
Pros
Opportunities to work with various stakeholders
Potential for career growth and advancement
Competitive salary and benefits
Chance to develop problem-solving and communication skills
Ability to make a significant impact on customer satisfaction and loyalty
Cons
High-stress environment with tight deadlines and demanding customers
Need to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Constant need to adapt to changing customer demands and market conditions
Responsibility for managing budgets and meeting financial targets Så ansöker du
