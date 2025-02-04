Customer Journey Manager
Lowell is one of Europe's leading and most respected credit management companies, we believe in the importance of good relationships. Whether that's with our customers or our people.
Together, we make credit work better for all! Our mission is to help customers on the path to becoming debt free; with a real focus on helping our customers pay off their debts in practical and affordable ways. We do this honestly, ethically and by treating our customers with dignity and respect.
Our focus on sustainability, hybrid working, leadership development and career progression makes working at Lowell a rewarding experience.
About us
Every year, Lowell Nordic engages in millions of customer interactions across various touchpoints: phone, mail, chat, SMS, and online portals. Our Nordic Customer Strategy team is on a mission to align the development of our customer communication in different channels, starting with debt collection letters.
By refining our customer strategy, we aim to enhance the overall customer experience, increase the self-service rate, improve cash collection efficiency, and ultimately raise customer lifetime value for our clients. Customer Strategy team is part of the Nordic Digital function, with strong support from regional Operations Excellence.
About the role
The right person will have a central part in driving the transformation towards a more human-centred and compassionate debt collection experience. We are looking for a person who can help us with:
• Continuous improvement of customer communication: Research and analyse customer communication using various qualitative and quantitative approaches like design thinking, customer research, behavioural economics insights, and A/B tests, to drive ongoing enhancements.
• Stakeholder collaboration: Build strong cooperation with local stakeholders in Operations, Legal, and Communications/Marketing to ensure the execution of customer communication strategies.
• Customer journey mapping: Utilize data and analytics to visualize customer journeys, sharing actionable insights with stakeholders to guide decision-making and communication improvements.
• Creating coherent customer journeys: Partner with the Collection Strategies function to align communication across touchpoints.
• Establishing ownership of communication deliverables: Define and clarify responsibilities for communication deliverables, ensuring smooth execution and accountability.
About you
We're looking for someone who's both practical and forward-thinking to help us reshape how we communicate with customers.
• Customer-centric: You are genuinely interested in how our services can make a difference for our customers.
• Analytical: You can interpret data and draw meaningful conclusions to inform decision-making.
• Collaborative: You feel at home in an environment with many stakeholders and can navigate a cross-functional organization effectively.
• Communicative: You are comfortable expressing your ideas to stakeholders.
• Solution-oriented: You possess a curious and positive mindset with an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Organized: You have a systematic and organized approach to tasks and like creating a structure when you're working on new things with a new team.
We expect you to have:
The ideal candidate can have a variety of backgrounds that can contribute and expand the capabilities of the Customer Strategy team.
• Experience in working in the collection industry; experience from customer-facing roles is a plus
• Experience in service development, communications, marketing, sociology or comparable
• Experience in capturing customer insights based on data and translating them into actionable development items
• Excellent verbal and written communications skills in both the local language and English with a keen interest in crafting compelling messaging and making the complex simple
• Experience in planning and facilitating workshops, training sessions or similar
A merit would be to have:
• Copywriting experience
• Experience in customer journeys, service design, design thinking, communication, or marketing
• Experience in leading projects
• Studies in a relevant field
Contact:
If you want to know, more get in touch with Tanja Ylänen, Customer Strategy Lead at , +35 8 407 096 389 or Petra Fryxell, Talent Experience Partner at , +46 72 741 15 79. Ersättning
