Customer Journey Lead
2024-10-15
An integral part of the future we are diving into, is empowering our customers to unlock the full potential of their operations through our complete solutions offering. Now there is an opening for an experienced Service Designer to take on the role as Customer Journey Lead and join us to shape the Digital Customer Services offering of the future. The role will report to the Head of Customer Experience Design and be part of the KYED team, Service Portfolio and Delivery, in Sales and Marketing.
Your role
We are obsessed with a customer-centric way of working, always looking for that win-win solution that increases the competitiveness of customers and Scania alike. As a Journey Lead you will play an important part on our customer digitalization journey and you will get the chance to showcase your communication, ability to influence and lead as well as your intrapreneurial spirit as you take part in leading this area to new heights.
You will help drive our ambition of becoming a solution provider and trusted partner and transforming the future of our business. Together with our design team, you will act as customer ambassadors making sure that we enhance today's experience of working with Scania as a brand but also setting the future direction and the steps we need to take to get there. You ensure that the services we build are desired by our customers and apply design thinking as an important way to get there.
To deliver the best possible customer experience, you ensure a profound understanding of customer needs over the end-to-end journey. This is done by ensuring that customer research is conducted regularly and that insights are shared. Being an ambassador for our customer journeys, you will be presenting and advocating journey related material in different forums and for various stakeholders across Scania. You work closely with our engaged and highly competent design team consisting of fellow Journey Leads, Service Designers and UX Designers, as well as Product Managers and Product Owners.
The service portfolio we are responsible for ranges from our Asset and Uptime services to digital services that optimize the customer's transportation business. But it also entails access to third party integrations and new and upcoming charging services. Our future is in services, and because of that, you will get to interact with a lot of different stakeholders - within our internal organization, but also externally. You are expected to be able to represent our offering in different forums, work with both strategic and operational questions and create a fun, empathetic and positive work environment for those around you.
Your profile
You are a challenge-seeker who sees opportunities and solutions rather than problems. You have proven that you can drive change and get lasting results and you have an aptitude for working together with and through others to solve complex issues. You have great communication skills and don't shy away from rolling up your sleeves. You have deep knowledge about customer centric ways-of-working and design thinking methodology as well as journey mapping. You are used to manage expectations in a complex environment with many stakeholders and can get other's enthusiastic about new ideas with your experience in Customer Experience methodology. If you have worked with software-enabled services that is a merit.
You are an experienced business designer and have a proven track record of change management. You bring energy, enthusiasm and presence to the table. You lead by example and are comfortable with taking ownership of other people's mistakes and evaluating how to help prevent the situation from happening again. But most of all, you are a team-player, looking to make a real difference for the future of Scania, understanding that we will be many that have to contribute to get there.
We offer
If you feel this is you, you will get a fast-paced workplace, with diverse co-workers ready to tackle the challenges together with you. You will join a team of dedicated and open-minded designers that will drive change to allow all our great colleagues to deliver fabulous services that will delight our customers today and in the future. While the journey may be challenging, we will face it with smiles, trust and support for one another. We value different perspectives and a can-do attitude.
Further information
For further information, please contact Peter Björk, peter.x.bjork@scania.com
Application
We are looking forward to receiving your application and please apply as soon as possible, but no later than the October 20, 2024. Kindly note that interviews will take place throughout the application period.
We are looking forward hearing from you!
