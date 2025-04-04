Customer Experience consultant Global Control Tower
Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organisation reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.
With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.
Customer Experience consultant - Global Control Tower
Are you ready to step into a dynamic role and contribute to our Global Control Tower team? We are seeking a Temporary Customer experience consultant for a 12-month employment to help ensure seamless operations and excellent service.
Key Responsibilities
Claims Monitoring: Pass claims to the Claim department, liaise with relevant parties for missing documentation/information, and maintain client communication.
Operations Air: Monitor, control, and support Air Freight handling for global destinations.
Air Hypercare: Provide hypercare support to ensure smooth operations across all air freight activities.
KPI & Reporting: Conduct ATA milestone checks and monitor performance.
EDI Follow-Up: Collaborate with the EDI specialist to improve EDI data quality and issue resolution.
Productivity Improvement: Drive task migration to back-office teams and ensure proper backups are in place.
NCG/Hazmat/Exception file generation
Reporting: Update and maintain statistical reports.
How a Normal Day Looks Like
As a Customer Experience Consultant, your day will be structured to ensure efficiency and smooth operations. Here's a glimpse of how a typical workday might unfold:
Your morning starts with updating manual reports, followed by attending meetings. A key part of your role involves managing customer queries and case resolution, ensuring timely assignment, follow-up, and closure. Routine tasks also include maintaining the Salesforce Case Management queue by addressing outstanding cases and keeping workflows organized.
You will also send reminders to suppliers to ensure that documents are sent when the CRD (Cargo Ready Date) is near. Additionally, you will handle the check of handed-over shipments, keeping track of and updating ETD (Estimated Time of Departure), ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), ATD (Actual Time of Departure), and ATA (Actual Time of Arrival), and archiving them if invoiced.
Additionally, you will also be tasked with pulling new Non-commercial goods (NCG) orders on scheduled days and assigning them accordingly.
Requirements:
2 to 5 years of experience in the freight forwarding or carrier industry
Knowledge of airfreight is an advantage
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Proficiency in Excel, including VLOOKUP and Pivot Tables (VBA/Macro skills are a plus)
Demonstrated experience in stakeholder management
Data-driven mindset with the ability to navigate MS Office applications effortlessly
What You Will Get
Professional development opportunities - a big focus in Maersk's company philosophy.
Adequate remuneration.
Health allowance (friskvårdbidrag).
Vacation house access via lottery systems.
Great company culture (inclusive, open, and truly embracing diversity).
If you are detail-oriented, highly organized, and ready to make an impact, we encourage you to apply for this exciting temporary position.
