Customer Experience Consultant
2024-09-04
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional service and be a part of a committed team in a high-pace international environment? Are you looking to work for a global company that encourages growth, cares about the environment, supports diversity & drives inclusion? Then this job is the perfect opportunity for you!
In Maersk, we are on a mission to become The Global Integrator of container logistics by connecting and simplifying our customers' supply chains. With simple end-to-end offering of products and digital services, seamless customer engagement and a superior end-to-end delivery network, Maersk enables its customers to trade and grow by transporting goods anywhere - all over the world.
We offer
No matter your dreams and ambitions, we offer exciting career opportunities in a truly international working environment.
We make it our business to make sure that people with the right combination of experience, energy and ambition are given the opportunity to advance and develop throughout their careers.
Currently we are looking for a Customer Experience Consultant!
Key responsibilities
Understand the customers supply chain business requirements and the end-to-end solutions which Maersk have committed to.
Taking ownership of the process and resolve issues according to guidelines provided.
Maintain a customer centric approach thereby helping to avoid occurrence of errors and take preventive measures to eliminate repetition of errors.
Coordinate with various stakeholders in shipment process handling.
Build long term relationships both internally and externally.
Drive and present KPI's and other initiatives to internal stakeholders
Orchestrator the overall flow of an end-to-end shipment.
Support the overall team where applicable by providing ideas for process improvements.
Record and report the performance that help provide suitable recommendations on: Service delivery wins + Service failures.
What we are looking for:
Minimum 2 years of customer service experience, preferably logistics.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to multi-task and display sense of urgency.
Excellent organization and problem-solving skills.
Conflict resolution and negotiation skills.
Ability to be a team player. Collaboration with Stakeholders on a global level
High proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite Applications such as excel, Power BI and able to analyse the data as this will be required to have on the daily job.
Well-organized when working under pressure.
