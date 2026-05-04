Customer Experience Consultant
Maersk Sverige AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation, we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organisation reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.
With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.
Customer Experience Consultant - Integrated
As a Customer Experience Consultant - Integrated, you will play a key role in delivering an outstanding, end-to-end customer experience across the Integrated logistics journey. Acting as a trusted partner to customers, you will ensure operational excellence, contract fulfillment, and continuous improvement-while identifying opportunities to add value through digital solutions and cross-selling initiatives.
This role sits within the Integrated Customer Experience organization, with primary focus on offering end-to-end supply chain solutions to customers.
What You'll Be Responsible For
Drive Customer Experience & Operational Excellence
• Act as the primary point of contact for assigned customers, handling day-to-day coordination and service queries.
• Own and manage customer-facing processes both locally and globally, ensuring stability and long-term partnership.
• Deliver on customer commitments while maintaining high operational and service-quality standards aligned to IOP and SOP outputs.
• Support and drive digital adoption and self-service solutions to enable scalable, consistent service delivery.
• Identify, address, and resolve customer complaints-both proactive and reactive-navigating the Maersk network to deliver effective solutions.
• Continuously identify improvement opportunities that enhance ease of doing business with Maersk.
Enable Growth & Value Creation
• Identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities aligned with customer needs and immediate value.
• Collaborate closely with Sales and Product teams to reinforce contract fulfillment and improve fulfillment ratios.
• Support revenue protection by ensuring solution viability and minimizing operational disruptions.
What We're Looking For
• Strong ownership mindset and accountability
• Customer-first and improvement-oriented mindset
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
• Problem-solving skills with the ability to navigate complex organizations
• Fluency in English and Swedish
• Product knowledge within Integrated logistics solutions
• Background in SCM, customs, 4PL, or inland transport
• Data-savvy with strong analytical skills
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maersk Sverige AB
(org.nr 556241-3434)
Kämpegatan 3-7 (visa karta
)
411 02 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9888554