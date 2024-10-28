Customer Contract Manager
Customer Contract Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for you who are an experienced project manager or have other proven experience and would like to work in a dynamic project organization. You have strong commitment and will have direct impact on, and be part of the full chain from sales, delivery and final handover of service contracts to our customers. Through good knowledge and understanding of your customers and service contracts you will deliver according to expectations resulting in high customer happiness.
The project management office Long Term Program & Overhauls is responsible for the customer care and the delivery of services to our gas turbine customers worldwide. Our customers are mainly in Power Generation and Oil & Gas industry which is characterized by a high tempo and dynamic environment. We are now recruiting a Customer Contract Manager (CCM) who shall support customers in the region Americas, Africa and Middle East. You will on a regular basis visit your customers and regional Siemens Energy colleagues, which is why this position requires some international travel.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You have full responsibility for your service contracts and act as wall-to-wall responsible for its execution and delivery.
* You lead a cross functional project team with colleagues from other fields in our service organization, such as engineering, commercial project management, overhaul project management and more.
* You are the customer responsible, where trust, clarity and communication are important keywords.
* You build long term relations and insights of your customers' needs, decision-making paths and key stakeholders. You also build strong relations with our Siemens Energy regional colleagues and together you succeed in delivering our dedication to our customers.
* You identify the customers' needs as well as promote our service products and find opportunities for additional sales.
* You structure and plan activities within the contract on time and in accordance with the requirements of the customers.
* You are prepared to travel to our customers to negotiate and follow up your contracts together with our local representatives.
What You Bring
* Previous experience of international business, such as sales or project management.
* Strong negotiations skills, you are confident in your communication at different levels and enjoy delivering under pressure.
* Team spirit and strong collaboration skills with different people and cultures.
* A can-do approach and knowledge how to act proactively.
* A strong drive and dedication that will make a difference every day.
* Knowledge of advanced risk and opportunity management techniques and the ability to build mutually beneficial outcomes.
Beneficial Qualifications
* A relevant technical or commercial university degree.
* Certified Project Manager (e.g. IPMA or PMP).
* Experience from Oil & Gas industry, Power Generation and or other experience of rotating equipment.
* Knowledge in SAP and Salesforce.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences. Ersättning
