Customer Care Manager
2026-01-12
The opportunity
We are looking for an experienced Customer Care Manager to join our team in Components. The business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika, Sweden has responsibility for the manufacturing and delivery of transformer components to customers worldwide. These components are an essential part of reliable and energy efficient power systems.
In this role, you will lead and develop a team responsible for order management and shipping processes. You will play a key role in ensuring timely and accurate deliveries to our customers while driving process improvements and operational excellence.
How you'll make an impact
Lead and coach a team of experienced professionals in order management and shipping.
Manage, monitor, and resolve customer escalations and support your team whenever necessary.
Manage and balance the customer and factory view to protect the company's assets whilst maintaining customers success
Ensure smooth execution of the entire order process: from quotation, order entry, review, and dispatch to delivery and payment.
Collaborate with production, procurement, logistics, and customer service to optimize workflows.
Develop the customer communication to best in class performance, including method- and tools development
Lead productivity initiatives through adoption of new tools and processes
Implement policies and strategies to achieve short-term goals and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in logistics, supply chain, or order management.
Experience in order and shipping processes, preferably within manufacturing.
Proven leadership skills with the ability to motivate and develop teams.
Strong knowledge of ERP systems and order management tools.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Peter Åsmo, peter.asmo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, 46,107-38 31 52; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 738 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
