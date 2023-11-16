Customer Care Agent Sweden
2023-11-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Customer Care is an enthusiastic, dynamic organization within Volvo Cars, providing consumers world-class customer care by engaging them with our products, services, and offers. Care is spearheading the company's fast transformation, building high-quality, long-lasting relationships directly with our consumers. As we accelerate our online business, turning Volvocars.com into a fully-fledged online sales channel, Customer Care plays an essential role in supporting consumers as they learn about and shop for our cars.
What you'll do
To keep up with Volvo Cars' bold ambitions to go electric and online, Customer Care is expanding all over the world, and developing our service offering. This will allow us to use new technology to meet consumers' expectations, delivering personal, effortless, and respectful experiences. To succeed, we need the right talent, and that is where you come in!
We are now recruiting for several Customer Care Specialist vacancies as we are transitioning from a wholesale model to direct sales and consumer support. The roles will be based at our headquarter in Gothenburg.
As Customer Care Specialist, you are responsible for consistently delivering an outstanding, personal consumer experience addressing the needs of current and future consumers across the shopping and ownership journey. As a brand ambassador, your consumer-facing role is crucial in supporting our mission to improve the society we live in and bring our brand promise to life.
You will communicate with consumers based on their needs primarily via phone, but also via chat and email, to understand their inquiry and communicate a viable solution with a high service level.
To be able to provide timely support to our consumers we are open every day, all year round and work in shifts spanning between mornings, evenings, and weekends. We are a company who values the personal collaboration, communication, and creative environment that arise from being physically present at the office together with our colleagues. That is why our primary place of work is the office.
We will hold video interviews, assessments centers and group interviews for these positions as part of the recruitment process. Start date will be on January 29th 2024.
What you'll bring
As we are in a phase of transformation, we are looking for someone with a flexible approach and a doer-attitude, who enjoys working in a high-pace, efficient manner in a constantly changing environment. Our business can sometimes be unpredictable where we quickly need to adapt to different situations. Therefore, problem-solving skills is in focus for this role as you will need to identify, understand, and analyze our consumers' inquiries and offer guidance and sustainable solutions. Being solution-oriented will be of great help in handling various inquiries and issues, and you actively seek out opportunities for learning and growth as part of your journey with us at Volvo Cars!
We put great emphasis on our employees' development. Therefore, coaching, tests, and a solid knowledge about the company's products or services will be included as a base in this role. As specialist, you need to be well-educated on the company policy, processes, and systems to provide correct and relevant information to the consumers. Being an expert in your area will enable you to offer qualified support and answer our consumers' questions in a trustworthy way.
As specialist, you need to have great collaboration skills. You work effectively within a team and possess the ability to cooperate with other teams, colleagues, and departments within the company to find the best solutions for our consumers - and through that contribute to an improved customer experience.
Finally, we are looking for you who:
* Builds trust by being empathetic toward the customer's issues and attentive to their needs.
* Have experience of dealing with customer complaints and critique in a professional manner while keeping a positive mindset.
* Have great communication skills, both orally and written.
* Are fluent in Swedish and English and can communicate without hindrance, orally and in writing.
* Values and respects punctuality to be ready for your shifts at our office in Torslanda.
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in Swedish by Sunday, December 10th 2023 the latest.
