Customer Care Agent - Finish
2024-12-06
We are looking for a Customer Care Agent - Finish for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Description
Looking for more than a job?
A job with purpose is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change that we're planning will need the skills of the world's most capable people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible. Curious? We hope so.
Customer Care is an enthusiastic, dynamic organization, providing consumers world-class customer care by engaging them with our products, services, and offers. Care is spearheading the company's fast transformation, building high-quality, long-lasting relationships directly with our consumers.
What you'll do
To keep up with bold ambitions, Customer Care is expanding all over the world and developing our service offering. This will allow us to use new technology to meet consumers' expectations, delivering personal, effortless, and respectful experiences. To succeed, we need the right talent, and that is where you come in!
We are now recruiting for a Customer Care Specialist and the role will be based at our office in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
As Customer Care Specialist, you are responsible for consistently delivering an outstanding, personal customer experience addressing the needs of current and future consumers across the ownership journey. As a brand ambassador, your consumer-facing role is crucial in supporting our mission to improve the society we live in and bring our brand promise to life.
You will communicate with consumers based on their needs primarily via phone, but also via chat and email, to understand their inquiry and communicate a viable solution with a high service level.
To be able to provide timely support to our consumers we are open all year round and work in shifts spanning between mornings and evenings. We are a company who values the personal collaboration, communication, and creative environment that arise from being physically present at the office together with our colleagues. That is why our primary place of work is the office.
What you'll bring
As we are in a phase of transformation, we are looking for someone with a flexible approach and a doer-attitude, who enjoys working in a high-pace, efficient manner in a constantly changing environment. Our business can sometimes be unpredictable where we quickly need to adapt to different situations. Therefore, problem-solving skills is in focus for this role as you will need to identify, understand, and analyze our consumers' inquiries and offer guidance and sustainable solutions. Being solution-oriented will be of great help in handling various inquiries and issues, and you actively seek out opportunities for learning and growth as part of your journey with us!
We put great emphasis on our employees' development. Therefore, coaching, tests, and a solid knowledge about the company's products or services will be included as a base in this role. As specialist, you need to be well-educated on the company policy, processes, and systems to provide correct and relevant information to the consumers. Being an expert in your area will enable you to offer qualified support and answer our consumers' questions in a trustworthy way.
As specialist, you need to have great collaboration skills. You work effectively within a team and possess the ability to cooperate with other teams, colleagues, and departments within the company to find the best solutions for our consumers - and through that contribute to an improved customer experience.
Finally, we are looking for you who:
• Builds trust by being empathetic toward the customer's issues and attentive to their needs
• Have experience of dealing with customer complaints and critique in a professional manner while keeping a positive mindset
• Have great communication skills, both orally and written
• Are fluent in Finnish and English and can communicate without hindrance, orally and written
• Values and respects punctuality to be ready for your shifts at our office in Lindholmen, Gothenburg
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in January, 6 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
