Custom Specialist

For a big customer in Lundwe are looking for a Customs Specialist to support the import/export processes and ensure compliance with local regulations in Sweden. You will execute daily customs activities handling operational issues in imports and exports, while providing effective customs solutions.
Your main tasks will be:
Issue resolution about imports / exports shipments
Import and export controls
Easier customs-related tasks: x questions, investing a lot of time to answer those and guide the different markets on how to do the
Search for missing documents
Return Orders management when it comes to customs matters
Required skills:
Experience in customs activities (Imports and/or exports) in Sweden and is a plus if knows about Nordic countries
If the resource was working directly with companies like customs brokers or freight forwarders, it is fantastic
Microsoft office knowledge: excel, word, power point. If has SAP knowledge is a plus.
Soft skills:
Proactive
Learning on the fly
Analytic
Take own initiatives and propose new ways of working to improve efficiency
Start: Novembe
Workload: 100% during the assignment period
Remote work: Some remote work is possible. However, you need to be able to work onsite in Lund, Sweden. Ersättning
