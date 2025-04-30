CSV Lead Engineer
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The CSV Lead Engineer is responsible for Support CSV activities globally and locally within Cytiva. The person will lead a team of validation engineers to execute and perform CSV activities and be responsible for ensuring defined manufacturing projects can be executed accordingly.
This position reports to the Sr Manager for MSAT and is part of the Analytical Development & Validation team located in Uppsala Sweden and will be an on-site role. Depending on project deliverables the person may work remotely to cover Cytiva manufacturing sites globally.
What you will do:
Lead team of validation engineers supporting CSV activities.
Execute independently and with peers on deliverables in defined projects focused on manufacturing development projects and launched chromatography resins projects. Maintain dialogue with project leads and stakeholders to ensure project deliveries are performed.
Work in a global environment with stakeholders and project members.
Who you are:
MSc or BSc in Science, Engineering or Chemistry field.
Experience from Working in a Life Science quality management system
Strong Validation experience; development of user requirements, protocols and reports. Equipment and Computerized Systems, > 5 years of experience
English and Swedish as a working language, > 5 years of experience
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements: i
Ability to travel to US
Must have a valid driver's license for Sweden
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Building strong relationships and communication skills as you will work with multiple stakeholders in different countries and cultures.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
