Cross Functional Team Coordinator & Sub Project Manager
2026-01-14
The opportunity
In the role as Team Coordinator & Sub Project Manager, you will have the opportunity to combine technical depth with cross functional leadership in a business critical environment. You will play a key role in driving engineering projects within HVDC Base Design, while shaping collaboration, priorities, and progress across teams. You will spend approximately 25% of your time as the Team Coordinator where you will act as the central point of contact, aligning resources, and supporting effective collaboration across functions. Remaining 75% is where you contribute with your technical expertise within mechanical system design as a Sub Project Manager.
Overall, you will play a crucial role at the intersection of technology, people, and execution-working closely with engineers and product stakeholders to ensure projects move forward with clarity and impact. This role offers strong learning potential, broad exposure, and the chance to influence both today's deliveries and tomorrow's technical direction.
How you'll make an impact
Coordinate resources, tasks, and act as the main point of contact for the team, including alignment with department managers on additional resource needs.
Manage, plan, and follow up on project scope within engineering base projects in HVDC and other internal businesses.
Oversee activities and delivery of a multidisciplinary project team.
Maintaining a transparent picture of your projects, making decisions and setting priorities that lead to maximum progress.
Collaborate closely in cross-functional teams and support Global Product Managers and Product Owners with business cases.
Proactively monitor, identify and propose new technologies and innovations that can shape the future of the business, for example in areas such as AI and digitalization.
Your background
Experience within HVDC, preferably within mechanical system design.
Master's degree in engineering.
Fluency in both English and Swedish is required.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new Technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More about Us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Recruiting Manager Marie-Louise Frennesson, marie-louise.frennesson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
