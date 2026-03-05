CRM & Lifecycle Marketing Manager
Natural Cycles° is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
We're looking for a CRM & Lifecycle Marketing Manager to help us scale how we grow and engage our user base across our international markets. In this role, you will own and develop our lifecycle marketing programs end-to-end, building automated journeys and impactful campaigns that guide users through every stage of the lifecycle - from acquisition and onboarding to activation, engagement and retention. Sitting at the intersection of growth, product and data, your work will play a key role in driving subscription growth by delivering the right message to the right user at the right time.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you will be doing
Plan and execute Natural Cycles' CRM and lifecycle marketing strategy in International markets.
This includes building and optimizing always-on lifecycle journeys powered by behavioral triggers and user segmentation, as well as planning and launching one-off campaigns tied to product launches or seasonal moments.
This role requires a highly hands-on operator who can plan and execute CRM programs end-to-end, while leveraging data and insights to guide strategy, identify growth opportunities and continuously improve performance.
You will own CRM initiatives across the full user lifecycle - from supporting acquisition and subscription growth to driving onboarding, activation, engagement, and retention.
What skills and experience we think you have
4-7+ years of experience in CRM or lifecycle marketing in a subscription, app or digital product environment.
Proven experience building and optimizing lifecycle programs, including automated journeys and one-off campaigns, across channels such as email, push notifications and in-app messaging.
Strong hands-on experience with CRM or marketing automation platforms, e.g. Braze, Iterable, HubSpot, MoEngage, Salesforce Marketing Cloud or similar.
Strong analytical mindset with experience using data to evaluate performance, identify opportunities and continuously optimize lifecycle programs.
Experience working with user segmentation, behavioral triggers and lifecycle frameworks to deliver personalized communication at scale.
Experience working with mobile apps and/or subscription-based business models is a plus.
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location.
Professional development - you will collaborate with industry leading developers, promoting continuous growth and skill enhancement.
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work.
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value.
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development.
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the team members you will work with are located in Stockholm.
Not living in Sweden? No problem! We offer relocation support to help you move.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
